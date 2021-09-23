Where To Watch Annette on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max?

Adam Driver is in a far more troubled marriage than in Marriage Story, and we get to hear him Sing! In this movie ‘Annette,’ a romantic musical drama, Adam Driver plays the role of a stand-up comedian named Henry who falls in love with Ann, a renowned opera singer.

The movie is a stimulating and exuberant experience in which both characters fall under a glorious spotlight couple until the birth of their child – a daughter who turns their life upside down. You can watch Annette on various streaming platforms, some of them are as follows:-

Netflix: Unfortunately, Annette, a musical drama movie, is not available on Netflix. And we don’t know whether it will be available anytime soon.

Amazon Prime: The musical romance Annette is available on Amazon Prime. It came out on August 20, 2021, and people with a Prime subscription can watch it or you can avail of the 30-day free trial.

Hulu: The entertainment catalog of Hulu doesn’t consist of Annette. And there’s no news regarding when it will be available.

HBO Max: Annette is not available on HBO Max, and there’s no news whether it will be available on it or not. In the meantime, you can always rent the movies from iTunes, Play Store, Apple, or youtube.

Annette is available only on Amazon Prime and no other platforms as of now. You can either watch it on Prime or rent the movie.

The movie ‘Annette’ is brilliantly written, with exceptional acting and an excellent screenplay. It is one of the best musical romance drama movies available, and you need to watch it for the story and Adam Driver’s singing and his hair.

And absolutely excellent dialogues and overall a phenomenal movie and will definitely keep you absolutely enthralled throughout the movie.