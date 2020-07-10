Uttrakhand Patwari & Lekhpal Recruitment 2020 Apply for 1644 Posts at go.uk.gov.in

According to sources, we have news for all job seekers that UttrakhandPatwari and Lekhpal Recruitment 2020 has been announced to fill 1644 vacancies. To apply for this recruitment you should check out all detailed information about it. Job seekers can get information on the below details.

Uttrakhand Revenue Department is going through the recruitment to fill vacant posts. As they want to recruit skilled and qualified candidates for vacancies and, therefore, they have decided eligibility criteria for all post. There is a difference in required ability so first, select the post and then check out criteria. Large numbers of vacancies make work imbalance so they want to fill vacancies. Therefore, they invited the job seekers across the Uttrakhand.

Here you can apply for Patwari or Lekhpal and location will be applicable across the state as at different city there are different numbers of vacancies are available.Aspirins who are searching for the job they have an excellent opportunity to apply and get the job under state government payroll.If you are also looking forward to applying then go through with an official advertisement to check out regulations regarding UttrakhandPatwari and Lekhpal Recruitment 2020.

Uttrakhand Patwari and Lekhpal Recruitment 2020 at go.uk.gov.in

As we know that nowadays candidates are focused and more interested in all government jobs. Most of them are preparing through coaching classes on a daily basis that result is too good to practice. If you are not well prepared, then chances to crack selection process will be a little tuff. In case if you are successful enough and suddenly you get all answers then only you will crack the test and it will only happen in imagination, not in reality.

We would like to suggest you all that prepare well for the test and work hard to get success in your life. To apply in UttrakhandPatwari and Lekhpal Recruitment 2020 here are the details that will give you quick information to apply.

Name of Recruitment

UttrakhandPatwari and Lekhpal Recruitment 2020

Vacant posts

1644 vacancies available:

Patwari Vacancies: 1216

Lekhpal Vacancies: 428

Age limit

Age relaxation will be applicable as per the government norms.

For Patwari, minimum age is 21 years and maximum age is 28 years as on July 01, 2020

For Lekhpal, minimum age is 21 years and maximum age is 35 years as on July 01, 2020

Uttarakhand Lekhpal/Patwari Recruitment Exam Pattern 2020:

General Awareness Reasoning Ability Arithmetical Ability General English General Hindi Revenue Development and Rural Society

Educational qualification:

To an apply for Patwari or Lekhpal, you need to have a graduation certificate from any recognized university or organization. Minimum education must be at graduation level and more education is not required.

Uttarakhand Patwari Recruitment 2020 process:

Physical Tests (PET and PST) Written Exam Medical Test Document Verification Interview/Personality Test

Application Fee

Here candidates from General and OBC category they need to pay Rs.300 as application fee

Applicants belong from SC/ ST category they required to pay Rs.150 as application fee

Dates to Keep In Mind:

Starting Date for Uttrakhand Patwari & Lekhpal Recruitment Online Application: 5 th October 2020

Closing Date for Uttrakhand Patwari & Lekhpal Recruitment Online Application: 10 th November 2020

A segment for Editing the Uttrakhand Patwari & Lekhpal Recruitment Application (Online): From 11th November to 20th November 2020

Uttrakhand Patwari & Lekhpal Recruitment Issue of Admit Card/Hall Ticket: 30 th November 2020

Uttrakhand Patwari & Lekhpal Recruitment Physical Test (PET/PST) will be held: From 15 th December to 20 th December 2020

Uttrakhand Patwari & Lekhpal Recruitment Written Exam to be conducted on: 27th December 2020 (From 10:00 am to 01:00 pm)

