UPSC Assistant Director Syllabus 2020 Exam Pattern PDF at www.upsc.gov.in:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has been declared the notification of the Assistant Director Syllabus 2020. The UPSC was declared the recruitment notification for the number of vacancies.

The Union Public Service Commission is generally known as UPSC. The UPSC is government organization. The main aim of this organization is to conduct a recruitment for the various civil vacancies in the government of India.

The UPSC Assistant Director Exam syllabus 2020 is available on the official site.

Name of the Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Name of the Posts: There are various posts available like Assistant Director/ Deputy Architect/ Assistant Architect.

Number of Vacancies: There is total 119 number of vacancies.

Job Category: This is Central Government job.

Job Location: The job is located anywhere in India.

The written examination will be conducted in the two sessions. The exam paper contains the multiple choice questions. There are also available negative marking system for the wrong answer. The exam paper conduct in only English language. The written test conduct in 2 hours and contain 100 marks.

Cost Audit under Companies Act.

Cost Accounting Records Rules under companies Act.

Costs, Cost-volume-Profit Analysis

Pricing Decision

Budgetary Control

Costing Methods

Standard Costing

Marginal Costing

Financial Statement method

Capital Budgeting

Decision Making

Enterprise Resource Planning

Project management techniques

Cost Accounting standards

Emerging Concepts in Cost and Management Accounting

Architectural Design

Primary Design & Visible Arts

PC purposes in structure

Climatology

Principle of Structure

Acoustics

Modern Structure

Estimating & Costing

Bodily Planning

Skilled Follow

Inside Design

Panorama Structure

Earthquake Resistant Construction

City Design

Ecology & Setting

Housing

Development Administrative

Conservation

Candidates visit the official site upsc.gov.in. Then search the link "UPSC Assistant Director Exam Syllabus 2020" and click on that. The syllabus is displayed on your screen.

