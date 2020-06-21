UP Police Sub Inspector Recruitment 2020 for 2064 Posts apply at www.uppbpb.gov.in:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has been declared the notification of the UP Police Sub Inspector recruitment 2020 for the 2064 number of vacancies for the posts at the official site www.uppbpb.gov.in. So the eligible candidates can apply for this position at the online mode on the official website. The candidates may apply before the last date of submitting application form. Candidates visit the official site to get more detail about the recruitment.

UP Police Recruitment 2020 – www.uppbpb.gov.in:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is the State government regulation of the Uttar Pradesh. The main headquarter of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board situated at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Every year the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board declared the recruitment notification for the various posts and their many candidates applied for these jobs. This year also announced the recruitment notification for the office of Sub Inspector for the male and female candidates. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get a government job.

UP Police Sub Inspector Recruitment 2020:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has been declared the recruitment notification for the post of Sub-Inspector on the official site www.uppbpb.gov.in. So the eligible candidates may apply at online before the last date of submission. Here some eligibility criteria are given such as age limit, selection process, educational qualification, etc. are provided below.

Name of the Organization : The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board

Name of the Posts : Sub Inspector

Number of Vacancies: There is total 2064 number of posts available.

Age Limits:

The applicants should have minimum age 21 years and maximum age 28 years. Age relaxation for the Reserved categorized candidates given up to as per the SBI norms and regulations.

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be complete graduation from the any recognized university.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will have payment of month Rs.9300/- to Rs.34800/- with the grade pay up to Rs.4200/-.

Selection Procedure:

The selection procedure based on the physical test written exam and interview conducted by the UP Police Board.

Application Fee:

The Applicants have to pay application fee up to Rs.400/- for all category candidates. The payment of application fees through E-Challan or online payment mode.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of submitting the online Application Form: Declared very soon

Last Date of submitting the Application Fee: Declared very soon

Steps for Apply the UP Police Sub-inspector recruitment 2020:

The eligible candidates follow the steps for the UP Police Sub-inspector Recruitment 2020 as shown in below.

Candidates first visit the Official site of at www.uppbpb.gov.in. Then on the home page click on the Career tab. Find the link “UP Police Sub-inspector Recruitment 2020” and click on that. After that click on the Application Form. Fill all the necessary details and upload your passport size photo and Signature and submit it. Now download the Application form and take a print out for the further use.

UP Police Sub Inspector Recruitment 2020

Official Site: www.uppbpb.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has been declared the notification of the Computer Operator & Programmer Recruitment 2020 at the official site www.uppolice.gov.in. There is total 2531 number of vacancies available for the Computer Operator & Programmer posts. So the eligible candidates may apply at online on to the official site. This is the state government jobs. This is the best job opportunity for the eligible candidates.

The Uttar Pradesh Recruitment Board works for manage and control of police department. This is the largest organization of the Uttar Pradesh state. Now the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has been declared the recruitment notification of the posts of Computer Operator & Programmer on to the official site of the 2531 number of vacancies. There are 1865 vacancies available for the regular posts and 666 vacancies available for the backlog posts. So the eligible candidates may visit the official site.

UP Police Computer Operator & Programmer recruitment 2020:

The UP Police Recruitment Board has released the recruitment 2020 notification for the posts of Computer Programmer & Operator on to the official site. The eligibility criteria for the candidates such as Age Limits, Selection Process, Application Fee, Pay Scale, etc. as given below.

Name of the Organization: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board

Name of the Posts: There are two posts available such as Computer Operator & Grade II.

Number of Vacancies: There is total 2531 number of vacancies available.

For Regular Posts: Total 1865 vacancies available.

For Backlog Posts: Total 666 vacancies available.

Job Type: This is Government Sector Job.

Job Location: The position located in Uttar Pradesh State, India.

Age Limits:

The applied candidates should have minimum age 18 years and maximum age 30 years. Age relaxation for the Reserved categorized candidates given up to as per the SBI norms and regulations.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have passed the 12 th class with Physics and Mathematics.

class with Physics and Mathematics. Candidates must have O level Certificate from the DOEACC Society or Equivalent Diploma in Computer Science, IT or Electronics Engineering.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will have paid up to month Rs.5200/- to Rs.34800/- with the grade pay up to Rs.2400/-.

Selection Procedure:

The selection procedure based on the written test and Interview.

Application Fee:

The Applicants have to pay application fee up to Rs.400/- for all category candidates. The payment of application fees through E-Challan or online payment mode.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of submitting the online Application Form: Declared very soon

Last Date of submitting the Application Fee: Declared very soon

Steps for Apply the UP Police Computer Operator & Programmer Recruitment 2020:

The eligible candidates follow the steps for the UP Police Computer Operator & Programmer Recruitment 2020 as shown in below.

Candidates first visit the Official site of at uppolice.gov.in. Then on the home page click on the Career tab. Find the link “UP Police Computer Operator & Programmer recruitment 2020” and click on that. After that click on the Application Form. Fill all the necessary details and upload your passport size photo and Signature and click on the submit button. Now download the Application form and take a print out for the further use.

Official Site: www.uppolice.gov.in

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2020 – UPPBPB 34716 vacancies at www.uppbpb.gov.in:

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has been declared the notification of UP Police Constable Recruitment 2020 among the 34716 vacancies at www.uppbpb.gov.in. This notification published on the official site www.uppbpb.gov.in. This notification is a Male and Female police constable. So those candidates who are willing for this post they can submit their application form within the time limit. Candidates can apply the application form in 2020.

All the willing candidates to suggest them first they check the eligibility criteria to recruit into the UP Police Recruitment 2020. Eligibility criteria like Age limit, Educational Qualification, Application Fee, Selection Process, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) ETC are shown as below. Candidates can also check the Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Previous years model paper, etc.

Name of the Organization: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPBPB)

Name of the Post: Police Constable (For both Male and Female category)

A number of vacancies: There is total 34716 number of vacancies are available.

Job Location: The job is located in Uttar Pradesh state.

Age Limits: For male candidates must be in between 18 to 22 years and for female candidates must be in between 18 to 25 years.

For Male Candidates:

General category – 18 to 22 years

OBC category – 18 to 27 years

SC category – 18 to 27 years

ST category – 18 to 27 years

For Female Candidates:

General category – 18 to 25 years

OBC category – 18 to 30 years

SC category – 18 to 30 years

ST category – 18 to 30 years

Educational Qualification: For the job, applicants should be getting good marks in 10th and 12th class in recognized board.

Application Fee: Candidates pay the application fee up to Rs.200/- for all category. The application fee will be collected through Debit Card, E-challan, Credit Card or Internet Banking mode only.

Selection Process: First all applicants must qualify in written test, and then Physical Efficiency Test and Medical Test also will be conducted.

Physical Standard for Male Candidates :

Height – 168 cm (for general category), 160 cm (for only reserved category)

Weight – minimum 50 kg

Physical Standard for Female Candidates :

Height – 152 cm (for general category), 147 cm (for only reserved category)

Weight – minimum 40 kg

Physical Efficiency Test: For physical efficiency test all candidates must be part of the race. For male candidates should be complete 4.8 km in 17 minutes and for female candidates should be complete 2.4 km in 16 minutes.

Pay Scale: payment per month up to Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with grade pay Rs.2000/-.

Official Site: The official site is www.uppbpb.gov.in.