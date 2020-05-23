UP Asst Teacher Recruitment 2020: Supreme Court Seeks Answer From UP Government Regarding Changes In Cut-Off

UP Asst Teacher Recruitment 2020, Sarkari Naukri 2020: The Supreme Court on Thursday, hearing a batch of appeals challenging the Allahabad High Court’s decision, sought the response from the Uttar Pradesh government, in which the state’s decision to have high cut-off marks for the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers Is justified. The apex court asked the state government to explain through a chart and how the process initiated for the appointments was done.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit, MM Shantanagoudar, and Vineet Saran refused to interfere with the High Court’s decision and later revised its order, issued notice to the state government and deferred the hearing of the case till 06 July. The answer has been sought from the Uttar Pradesh government as to why it changed the first criterion of 45 percent cut-off marks for general category and 40 percent for reserved category.

The bench has sought a detailed reply before July 6. The decision has been pronounced during the hearing on a number of petitions, including the Uttar Pradesh Prathamik Shiksha Mitra Sangh, challenging the May 6 decision of the Lucknow bench of the Uttar Pradesh High Court. The bench of judges said that there are many appellants in this case, so it is not possible to hear them through video conferencing. The court will hear the matter in detail.

The High Court’s final verdict on 06 May this year paved the way for the completion of the process for the appointment of 69,000 Assistant Basic Teachers in Uttar Pradesh. It directed the state government to complete the appointment process within the next three months. This process is almost complete on the strength of the interim directions of the Division Bench issued on 29 May last year and only the finalized candidates are to be joined.