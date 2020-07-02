Twitter wants you to read the articles before you retuit them

James Martin/CNET



Twitter has released a new feature that invites users to open and read an article before they share it –– give it retweet–– on Twitter, since according to the social network, this will help promote informed conversations.

“Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before tweeting it,” the company wrote on June 10. “To help promote an informed discussion, we are testing a new ad on Android: When you retweet an article you haven’t opened on Twitter, we may ask you if you want to open it first.”

Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we’re testing a new prompt on Android –– when you Retweet an article that you haven’t opened on Twitter, we may ask if you’d like to open it first. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 10, 2020

According to a 2016 study by Columbia University and the French National Institute (Inria), 59 percent of articles shared on social networks are not previously read by users. “People are more willing to share an article than read it,” said study co-author Arnaud Legout.

This new feature will be tested on Android devices, and is part of Twitter’s actions to fight disinformation. Recently the social network began to tag tweets that link to the 5G network with the COVID-19 pandemic and also tagged some tweets from the president of the United States, Donald Trump, because the platform considered that they contained “potentially” misleading information

