Twitter security flaw exposes messages from Android users

SOPA Images/Getty Images



Twitter announced on August 5 that it discovered and fixed a security flaw in its network, which affected users with Android OS 8 and 9 devices. This problem did not affect Twitter users for iOS, nor for the Web version.

“96 percent of Twitter for Android users already have an Android security patch installed that protects them from this vulnerability. For the remaining 4 percent, the vulnerability could allow an attacker, using a malicious application installed on your device, access private Twitter data on your device (such as Direct Messages), bypassing the Android system permissions that protect against this, “wrote Twitter on his blog.

The social network indicated that it has no evidence that this security flaw has been exploited by attackers, but “we cannot be completely sure.” That is why Twitter announced a couple of measures that they are implementing to keep users safe, such as an update for Twitter on Android and sending an alert to notify users about what happened.

This security issue comes shortly after the massive hack occurred in which the accounts of public figures such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Kanye West – to name but a few – were hijacked to tweet about a bitcoin scam, where the attacker got got $ 100,000 in a single day. In addition, this week it was revealed that Twitter is under investigation from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for using personal data that users shared for security reasons; This information was allegedly used for targeted advertising. The investigation could result in the loss of about $ 250 million.

