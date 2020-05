TWICE have launched a new particular person idea picture of Nayeon for his or her upcoming ninth mini album, ‘Extra & Extra‘!

Sustaining the nice and cozy feeling of spring from her idea movie launched earlier on today, Nayeon captivates followers with her spring fairy visuals in her newest teaser picture.

Keep tuned for extra teasers of the TWICE members all through this month, earlier than the group’s full “Extra & Extra” comeback on June 1 at 6 PM KST!