TWICE’s Jeongyeon & Tzuyu Volunteer at an Animal Shelter Amidst Busy Schedule for Comeback

TWICE‘s Jeongyeon and Tzuyu took day trip of their busy schedule in preparation for back-to-back Korean and Japanese comeback to do volunteer work at an animal shelter immediately.

Jeongyeon has persistently volunteered for the identical trigger at totally different animal shelters together with her sister, actress Gong Seungyeon, and has tagged a few of TWICE members alongside together with her.

Tzuyu, then again, has all the time been keen on doing charity works. She even flew to Cambodia final 12 months to spend time and supply some wants of much less lucky children.

Listed below are among the pictures of those two kind-hearted idols taken immediately: