TSPSC AEE Result 2020 Assistant Executive Engineer Cutoff Merit List at tspsc.gov.in

The Telangana State Public Service Commission will soon release its TSPSC AEE Result 2020 through the official portal tspsc.gov.in. There are huge numbers of aspirants who have attended the TSPSC AEE Written Exam 2020 and are eagerly waiting for their TSPSC AEE Result 2020. They invited applicants to the official portal for the latest notifications.

The Assistant Executive Engineer, i.e., AEE posts are some of the attractive vacancies and in the newly formed state Telangana, it would be a great opportunity for all the eligible candidates. The latest notifications are available at the official site with separate links for each notification. Log on to the official Telangana PSC official portal tspsc.gov.in and get essential details for this notification.

Telangana PSC AEE Result 2020:

Just before a day or two, the latest TSPSC AEE Written Exam 2020 was complete. Scores of applicants, who previously have applied, have appeared for the test. Numerous examination centers are associated with and commenced the test. Since the exam is complete now, aspirants are looking everywhere for their results, which has not yet declared.

Soon, most likely by October 2020, the result will release along with other essential details. Then candidates will be notified for the result declaration, and shortlisted ones will then have to appear for their further procedures.

Upcoming selection procedures include Personal Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Test. Firstly, the Personal Interview/ Viva Voce will be held, and then finally shortlisted candidates will be a call for their final job allotment letter procedures. Here are some details regarding minimum qualifying marks which are essential targets for each of the candidates.

Important Marks/ Minimum Marks to Qualify into TSPSC AEE:

General Category Candidates:

Candidates who do not come under any reserved quota and below to Unreserved Category, for them the minimum qualifying marks is 40%. So, those who have attended the TSPSC AEE Written Exam 2020 need to have at least 40% marks in their result.

OBC Category Candidates:

OBC Candidates are supposed to have a minimum of 35% marks in their written test. Only those who have minimum marks will consider as eligible for further procedures.

SC/ ST/ PH Candidates:

SC/ ST and Physically Handicapped candidates need to have a minimum of 30% marks for consideration as eligible. It is beneficial for all the candidates who belong to any of such categories. They get a reservation into almost all the criteria.

Telangana PSC AEE Recruitment 2020:

The examination for Assistant Executive Engineer posts has just completed, it is a part of the earlier released recruitment notification. The Telangana State Public Service Commission has issued this Assistant Executive Engineers recruitment via the official portal tspsc.gov.in. That time, everyone with related qualifications was invited to apply. There were around 463 vacancies offered for numerous Engineering posts of Executive Grade and many modes.

TSPSC AEE Cutt off 2020:

TSPSC AEE Recruitment Department name Number of jobs Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) in I & CAD Department 204 Assistant Executive Engineers (Electrical) in I & CAD Department 120 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) in the R&B Department 106 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil/Mechanical) in Tribal Welfare Engineering Department 21 Assistant Executive Engineers (Electrical) in the R&B Department 11 Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical) in Ground Water Department 1 Total jobs 463

Candidates having their Diploma/ Degree certificate into specific (as mentioned above) field of Engineering have applied successfully for their respective jobs. Applicants must have completed their study through a government recognized institute or university. They have completed each of the required application procedures, and since that time they were waiting for their various selection procedures.

By such selection procedures, candidates’ knowledge of their branch of study tests. Those who perform the best comparatively are to give a chance for further proceedings. After all the procedures are complete, aspirants who have performed well are shortlisted. And then they are the ones who get their jobs and make a shining career with their hard work.

Written Test:

As candidates are already aware, the written exam has been accomplishing, and it contained various papers as per the posts. Some of the papers are mention below:

Papers of TSPSC AEE 2020 Written Exam:

General Studies and General Abilities Civil Engineering Mechanical Engineering Electrical Engineering Common Paper for Civil/ Mechanical Engineering

Further Schedule:

Shortlisted candidates will get call/ SMS/ E-mail for more procedures in which they need to appear. The result is expected to release by the last week of September 2020. After that Personal Interview, Document Verification, and Final Result of Short Listed Candidates will release by November 2020. Awaited candidates are desperate for the declaration of their results, but it will take at least a few week’s time for the paper checking and merit list preparation and then result in release.

Final Selection:

Only qualifying the written test is not everything but there’s more to it. Finally, shortlisted candidates will be selected by various things altogether. Some of the essential things to know include:

Marks in Written Test

Certificate Verification (Grades)

Oral Exam Performance

Medical Test/ Fitness

Each of the details mentioned above/ marks is very important for all the applicants. Because of they have any problems with any of these marks, and then it is possible that they might lose their chance of getting their jobs in TSPSC AEE posts.

Steps To Check TSPSC AEE Result 2020:

For Telangana PSC AEE Result 2020 applicants should first visit the official portal. Department’s official site is tspsc.gov.in On the Home Page, there are various links available. You need to go on the Result Different results links are already available there. Search for the Assistant Executive Engineer Results in 2020 links. Go to that link and then the new link will open. Enter required details such as Roll Number/ Date of Birth etc. Then click the Enter button. OR also there might just be an elementary step, a PDF file will download when you try to check the result. If such happens, then search for your Name/ Number in the list. Get a further schedule, if you are qualified.

Check TSPSC AEE Result 2020 Here

Official Site: www.tspsc.gov.in