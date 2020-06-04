TS Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme Login and Registration

Login and Registration of TS Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme

Telangana Government has announced the beneficiary schemes for their farmers. This service or scheme is known as the TS Rythu Runa Mafi 2020 Scheme. Under this scheme, Telangana State Farmers can take benefits in Phase 1 and Phase 2. In this Scheme, the Telangana state government gives Runa Mafi and Crop Loan.

Telangana State Government and Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao Garu launched this program with the name of TS Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme in 2014. This is the sixth year of this scheme and service. Telangana Government aiming to give benefits up to 1 Lakh Telangana Farmers. All of these Famers can take loans from the state government bank.

We have selected content about TS Rythu Runa Mafi Status 2020, Later we have expanded it to give you more information about this scheme. Here is the list of content.

What is TS Rythu Runa Mafi Status 2020 Scheme? The process to Apply Online for Telangana Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme How to apply offline for Telangana Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme Eligibility Criteria of Telangana Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme Required documents of Telangana Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme

Let’s expand these contents and get details about Telangana Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme

TS Rythu Runa Mafi Status 2020 Scheme

This scheme is not only for the Runa Mafi but under this scheme Telangana State Citizens can take Loan for their crops from Government Banks. Under this portal, many schemes are situated such as Free Ration Scheme, Haritha Haram, Asara Pension, Mission Bhagiratha, Kalyan Laxmi, Housing for Poor, Rythu Bandhu, etc beneficiaries can take Telangana Citizens. Who has applied for the Crop Loans they can apply for all of these required schemes.

Governments have created eligibility criteria to give these beneficiaries to farmers. In the next portion, we will see these criteria, the process of applying online and offline for these beneficiaries and required documents for the TS Rythu Runa Mafi 2020 Scheme.

The process to Apply Online for Telangana Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme

We have created a step by step guide for applying online application for Telangana Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme. With this procedure, you will understand the whole process of Online Application.

Step – 1

First, Applicants have to visit the Official Website of the Telangana Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme. Below we have kept the website link.

Official Website URL: https://www.telangana.gov.in/government-initiatives

Step – 2

When you click on the above URL you will redirect on the Homepage of the Website. Next, you have to click on Scheme Launched by State Government, and then you can see the Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme Option, Click on that Option.

Step – 3

Search Application Form, when you find it you have to fill all required details in the form.

Step – 4

After filling all required details, you have to upload all required documents (In below part we have listed Documents)

Step – 5

After uploading all the documents you have to click on the Submit Button, and then you will get one reference ID.

With this reference ID, you can track the status of Applied Application on the Official website of the TS Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme.

Now, we will understand this procedure on an offline basis.

How to apply offline for Telangana Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme

In this portion, you will understand the step by step procedure of how to apply offline for Telangana Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme.

Step – 1

To take benefits of Crop Loan, Telangana Citizens who have applied for the Runa Mafi they can apply for the Crop loan in Government State bank of Telangana.

Contact Issued bank and fill the Application form of Rythu Runa Mafi and Crop Loan.

Step – 2

In the Application form, you have to fill the details like Name of the Farmer, Father Name, Village Name, Gender, Loan Amount, Number of Acres, Permanent and Temporary Address of Farmer, Signature of Applicants.

Step – 3

When you complete the filling process of the application form, you have to attach required documents with the application. (In below part we have listed Documents)

Eligibility Criteria of Telangana Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme

All farmers cannot take benefits of the Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme; they have to pass such Eligibility criteria.

Poor Farmers of Telangana can take crop loans under the act of 2014 to 2018; their annual income should be less than 2 Lakhs.

Applicants must have Aadhar card

Applicant must be citizens of Telangana State

Farmers, who have to take 1 Lakhs Crop Loan they are eligible to get Rythu Benefits

All Loan Documents is must-have with the beneficiaries, Documents must have issued by the Central or State Telangana Governments Banks

Required documents of Telangana Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme

All of the required documents must have attached to the online and offline application form. All of these documents you have to submit to Bank Manager and they have to register your name there for TS Rythu Runa Mafi Scheme.