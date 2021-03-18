Trip Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Torrent Website Hubflix.

The illegal torrent website Hubflix leaked a recent movie named Trip. Daily, thousands of illegal torrent website leaks newly-released movies and web series.

The illegal torrent website Hubflix contains every type of movie and web series such as Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Horror, Comedy, etc. It contains various formats for the content, such as 360P 480P, 720P, 1080P, etc.

Trip Full Movie Download Leaked

On the torrent website Hubflix, the user can find the content with the help of categories. There is a category named the latest movies and web series where the user can easily find all the newly-released movies and web series.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

The newly-released movie Trip is also available in that category. Now, let’s discuss the details of the film, Trip.

Trip is an Indian Sci-Fi movie in the Tamil language. It movie Trip is encouraged by some Hollywood movies like Tucker and Dale vs. Evil and Wrong Turn. Let’s watch the heartwarming trailer of Trip.

Trip has received mixed reviews from the audience. In the movie Trip, A group of friends goes on an adventure trip in a dense forest.

While roaming around the forest, they meet with two unknown persons, and they think that those two strangers are serial killers. But there is a twist. They have a misunderstanding because the real serial killers are around them, and they do not know anything about that.

The story is breathtaking and very attractive. The ending of the film includes the idea of the upcoming part. In the film Trip, the cast and characters include Sunaina as Lidi, Yogi Baba as Azhagan, Karunakaran as Amuthan, Praveen Kumar as Vikram, Rajendran as Inspector Anjaa Puli, Kaloori Vinoth as James, Nancy Jennifer as Jenny, Athulya Chandra as Samrin, VJ Siddhu as David, VJ Rakesh as Shiva, Lakshmi Priya as Meera, Rajesh Shiva as Rizwan, Mak Mani, Sathish, and Neethu.

The movie Trip was directed and written by Dennis Manjunath. A Viswanathan and E Praveen Kumar produced it. Siddhu Kumar gave the music in the film Trip.

Udhayashankar G. did the cinematography, and Deepak S Dwarakanath completed the editing of the film Trip. The film Trip was made under Sai Film Studios, and Sakthi Film Factory distributed it.

The film Trip was released on 5th February 2021, and the length of the film is 121 minutes. The creators have not released any update regarding the Hindi or other language dub of the film Trip. We will update it here if we get any.

Check out this website to read the latest updates and news, and Stay tuned for the next update.