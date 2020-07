The Serie Lost (2004-2010) also has its day: Lost Day is celebrated every April 8. This date has an explanation: in the show there is a group of mysterious numbers that appear recurrently (4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42). Fans thought they saw a date there: April (4) on the 8th and the 15th, at 4:00 p.m., 23 minutes and 42 seconds. Therefore, every April 8, the followers celebrate Lost Day.