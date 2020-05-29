TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Apply at mrb.tn.gov.in:

Recent TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 is offering numerous vacancies for Assistant Surgeon posts. The official notification is available at the portal mrb.tn.gov.in and has around 744 vacancies for these posts and invites interested applicants.

TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board Name of the Region Tamil Nadu Posts Name Assistant Surgeon (Specialty) Posts No. of Vacancies 744 Posts Application Fees For General: 750/- Rupees

For SC/ ST: 375/- Rupees Job Category State Government Jobs Examination date Update soon Work Location Tamil Nadu Pay Scale Rs. 15600/- to Rs. 39100/-with GP Rs. 5400/- Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Assistant SurgeonRecruitment Notification 2020:

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board is offering huge vacancies here and for that thousand of applicants must be applying. Interested candidates are advised to apply soon for the Assistant Surgeon jobs here.

We are offering essential qualifications, age, fees, dates, application procedures, selection procedures, and many more details here. First read all these details and then applicants may apply through the mentioned mode of use.

To know more about the TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020, refer to the official portal and get more details from the official notification mrb.tn.gov.in.

TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Details:

TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Anesthesiology 136 Anatomy 25 Bio-Chemistry 15 ENT 40 Forensic Medicine 15 General Medicine 51 General Surgery 44 Obstetrics & Gynecology 200 Ophthalmology 31 Orthopedics 43 Pediatrics 71 Pharmacology 10 Physical & Rehab Medicine 05 Psychiatry 01 Radio Diagnosis 16 Radio Therapy 10 Social Preventive Medicine 20 TB & chest disease 15 Dermatology 01 Total No. of Vacancies 744 Posts

TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment name 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be as per below details to apply for the TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020:

For SC/ ST Candidates: Less than 57 Years

For OBC/ Ex-Servicemen Candidates: Less Than 57 Years

For Ex-Servicemen of Other Categories: 48 Years

For General/ Unreserved Candidates: 35 Years

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested applicants should have completed their MBBS along with Post Graduation Degree/ Super Specialty Degree/ Post Graduation Diploma through their special subject are invited. They should have obtained their Degrees from a government recognized institute or university.

For more equivalent qualification details, refer to the official portal mrb.tn.gov.in and get details through the official notification.

Registration Fees:

For applying to Assistant Surgeon vacancies, candidates need to pay the registration fees. As per various categories, some prices are different. Several category wise fees details are as following:

General Candidates: 750/- rupees

SC/ ST Candidates: 375/- rupees

To pay the registration fees, there are various modes available. Also after paying the fees, candidates should keep the Receipt/ Challan until all the recruitment procedures are over.

Selection Procedures:

Applicants who have successfully applied to the TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020, will have to appear for several screening procedures. There will be Personal Interview, and board officials shall conduct it.

Candidates who perform better and have important qualification criteria shall get qualified for final selection procedures. At last, candidates shall receive their Job Allotment Letters to join the Tamil Nadu MRB department.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will receive their salary based on their Post’s Class and Grade pay. For these Assistant Surgeon jobs, the salary will be between 15,600/- to 39,100/- rupees along with 5,400/- Grade Pay per month.

Important Dates:

Address:

Medical Services Recruitment Board,

7th floor, DMS Building,

359, Anna Salai,

Chennai- 600 006.

Steps To Apply for TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020:

First of all, go to the official portal Search for the latest notifications. Go to careers link. Search for this official notification. Download the Recruitment Notification. Read all the instructions in it. Again go to the official portal. Search for the “Click Here For New Registration” link. Click on that link. Enter all the required details. Register your details and complete all the procedures. Pay the fees via available modes of application. Apply and get a print of the filled form.

Official Site: www.mrb.tn.gov.in