TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Apply at mrb.tn.gov.in

May 29, 2020
Aanchal Singh
TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Apply at mrb.tn.gov.in:

Recent TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 is offering numerous vacancies for Assistant Surgeon posts. The official notification is available at the portal mrb.tn.gov.in and has around 744 vacancies for these posts and invites interested applicants.

 

 TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020
Name of the OrganizationTamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board
Name of the RegionTamil Nadu
Posts NameAssistant Surgeon (Specialty) Posts
No. of Vacancies744 Posts
Application FeesFor General: 750/- Rupees
For SC/ ST: 375/- Rupees
Job CategoryState Government Jobs
Examination dateUpdate soon
Work LocationTamil Nadu
Pay ScaleRs. 15600/- to Rs.  39100/-with GP Rs. 5400/-
Application ModeOnline
Starting Date to Apply Online
Last date to Apply Online
Official Websitemrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Assistant SurgeonRecruitment Notification 2020:

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board is offering huge vacancies here and for that thousand of applicants must be applying. Interested candidates are advised to apply soon for the Assistant Surgeon jobs here.

We are offering essential qualifications, age, fees, dates, application procedures, selection procedures, and many more details here. First read all these details and then applicants may apply through the mentioned mode of use.

To know more about the TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020, refer to the official portal and get more details from the official notification mrb.tn.gov.in.

TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Details:

TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Apply online
Name of the PostsNo. of Vacancies
 Anesthesiology136
 Anatomy25
 Bio-Chemistry15
ENT40
Forensic Medicine15
General Medicine51
 General Surgery44
Obstetrics & Gynecology 200
Ophthalmology31
Orthopedics43
Pediatrics71
Pharmacology10
Physical & Rehab Medicine05
 Psychiatry01
Radio Diagnosis16
Radio Therapy10
Social Preventive Medicine20
TB & chest disease15
Dermatology01
Total No. of Vacancies744 Posts
TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment name 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be as per below details to apply for the TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020:

For SC/ ST Candidates: Less than 57 Years
For OBC/ Ex-Servicemen Candidates: Less Than 57 Years
For Ex-Servicemen of Other Categories: 48 Years
For General/ Unreserved Candidates: 35 Years

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested applicants should have completed their MBBS along with Post Graduation Degree/ Super Specialty Degree/ Post Graduation Diploma through their special subject are invited. They should have obtained their Degrees from a government recognized institute or university.

For more equivalent qualification details, refer to the official portal mrb.tn.gov.in and get details through the official notification.

Registration Fees:

For applying to Assistant Surgeon vacancies, candidates need to pay the registration fees. As per various categories, some prices are different. Several category wise fees details are as following:

General Candidates: 750/- rupees
SC/ ST Candidates: 375/- rupees

To pay the registration fees, there are various modes available. Also after paying the fees, candidates should keep the Receipt/ Challan until all the recruitment procedures are over.

Selection Procedures:

Applicants who have successfully applied to the TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020, will have to appear for several screening procedures. There will be Personal Interview, and board officials shall conduct it.

Candidates who perform better and have important qualification criteria shall get qualified for final selection procedures. At last, candidates shall receive their Job Allotment Letters to join the Tamil Nadu MRB department.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will receive their salary based on their Post’s Class and Grade pay. For these Assistant Surgeon jobs, the salary will be between 15,600/- to 39,100/- rupees along with 5,400/- Grade Pay per month.

Important Dates:

TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment Important Dates
TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Starting Date
TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Last date
TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Application Editing  Date
TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020 Payment of Fees Date

Address:

Medical Services Recruitment Board,
7th floor, DMS Building,
359, Anna Salai,
Chennai- 600 006.

Steps To Apply for TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2020:

  1. First of all, go to the official portal
  2. Search for the latest notifications.
  3. Go to careers link.
  4. Search for this official notification.
  5. Download the Recruitment Notification.
  6. Read all the instructions in it.
  7. Again go to the official portal.
  8. Search for the “Click Here For New Registration” link.
  9. Click on that link.
  10. Enter all the required details.
  11. Register your details and complete all the procedures.
  12. Pay the fees via available modes of application.
  13. Apply and get a print of the filled form.

Official Site: www.mrb.tn.gov.in

