Tim Cook raises his voice against racism in an open letter

Apple CEO Tim Cook released an open letter against racism Thursday, June 4, calling for more action to curb it.

“Right now there is a pain deeply engraved in the soul of our nation and in the hearts of millions,” reads the letter published on the Apple page. “To be together, we must unite for all, and acknowledge the fear, pain, and correct outrage brought about by George Floyd’s mindless murder and a much longer history of racism.”

Cook says Apple’s mission has always been to create technology that empowers people to make the world a better place. “But we must do more,” he says.

“We are committed to continuing to work to provide more technology to underserved education systems. We are committed to continuing to fight environmental injustice – such as climate change – that disproportionately hurt black and other communities of color,” says Cook. “We are committed to driving progress in inclusion and diversity, so that every great idea is heard. And we are going to donate to organizations including the Equal Justice Initiative, which faces racial injustice and mass incarceration.”

The letter comes days after Cook sent a similar statement to Apple employees, addressing the same issues of discrimination and inequity in the United States and highlighting laws that do not protect everyone equally.

Cook’s letter joins the reactions of other technology leaders and the general industry that they have condemned the death of George Floyd during a police arrest and that has sparked protests across the United States calling for more control over arrests, respect for the black community, and more severe charges against policemen who use extreme force.

