Tiger King: How to watch the new episode and special programs in the United States

Tiger King It is this season’s big hit on television and everyone wants their piece of the cake.

To the recent announcement of NetflixFrom adding a chapter to the first season, Discovery Investigation, Fox (in association with TMZ) and NBC joined. They are all offering “unreleased material” derived from the Netflix series. The reason for this invasion of programs? Easy: audience response.

Tiger King attracted 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days from its launch on Netflix. Outperformed season 2 of Stranger Things, which gathered 31.2 million viewers in its first 10 days, and was quite close to Stranger Things 3, which attracted 36.3 million in that same period.

The docuserie features Joe Exotic, a fan of tigers, firearms, country music, and polyamory. In the development of the story we witness animal abuse and we meet a series of very particular characters, who work in private zoos.

Since the premiere on March 20 of Tiger King, Cardi B, Jared Leto, David Spade and even Donald Trump, have commented on the program, which has generated thousands of reactions on social networks.

Below, we present detailed information of all the programs that we will see, derived from the success of the docuserie, which Netflix premiered.

Tiger King and I

It will be broadcast on April 12, and Netflix. It is a chapter added to the first season.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

The episode will be presented by the comedian and host of The SoupJoel McHale. Netflix announced that it will feature new interviews from John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe, all characters we saw in the first installment.

TMZ investigates: Tiger King: what really happened?

It will premiere on April 13 at 9 pm EDT on Fox. It is a co-production with TMZ.

SeAccording to TMZ and Fox, the investigation explores the “open questions” left by the Netflix series. For example: if Joe Exotic is guilty; what happened to Carole Baskin’s husband and the current status of the new investigation into that disappearance.

The special will be hosted by Harvey Levin, producer and founder of celebrity news website TMZ.

Investigating The Strange World of Joe Exotic

According to Discovery, this special focuses on Joe Exotic’s perspective and will attempt to answer questions the character is asking on Netflix. It would be released in late 2020.

In a press release, the company reported that the show will focus on research that viewers did not see, “revealing the secrets that only Joe knows, the exclusive images that have never been shown, and the quest to answer the big question that Spectators are being made right now: is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis?

Miniseries

After the success of Robert Moor’s podcast about Tiger King, NBC Universal plans a miniseries starring comedian Kate McKinnon (Bombshell, Ghostbusters), who will play Carole Baskin, the arch enemy of Joe Exotic. No release date has yet been announced.

Second season

In a long interview with Entertainment Weekly, the directors and producers of the docuseries, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, accepted that they have material to release a second season.

“It will continue,” Chaiklin said of this story, reviewing what could happen after this boom. “I mean, yes, we have a lot of footage and it’s a story that is still unfolding. We are not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up to the story because there are still a lot of things going on, and it will be so dramatic and as colorful as what has happened in recent years. “