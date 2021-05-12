Thuramukham: Movie Official Trailer on 13th May

The most awaited movie name is Thuramukham is going to release the trailer of the movie on the date of 13th May 2021.

Recently, the movie makes has released the poster of the movie, and it becomes very famous in the nation.

This is a south Indian movie, and they are waiting for this movie. The moviemakers make the movie with a high budget.

However the movie has released earlier, but due to a pandemic situation, the makers can not complete their shooting of the movie.

Many reports and articles give the information about the movie that it should be released on this tear only.

Now the makers are releasing the trailer of the movie so that we can expect the movie release this year only.

However, due to the banned of the government, the makers can delay the release date, and the movie can be released not in the middle of the year but at the ending of the year. Rajeev Ravi is the director of the movies.

Thuramukham: Movie Release Date

The people have to make some wait for the release of the movie. Right now, the Indian government is fighting the corona pandemic, and they have to put restrictions on the cinema hall and theater to open.

This movie will be Rajeev Ravi’s super blockbuster movie. The director has made the movie with a high budget and very interesting story.

The filmmakers are not announcing the release date of the movie. This time also the director is giving the surprise to the fans of the nation.

The fans are eagerly waiting for the release date of the movie. After releasing the movie poster, it may be possible that the makers can also release the official teaser of the movie.

Due to the corona pandemic, the director is constantly thinking about the releasing about the movie release date. And finally, the director gets their release date.

Now they are deciding to release the teaser on the date of 13th May 2021. If you have to watch the poster of the movie, then you should watch the movie and also the official teaser.

However, till now, the official teaser is not released on the internet. As we have said earlier that the official teaser will release on the internet on the date of 13th many 2021.

So keep waiting for the teaser and do not forget to watch the official teaser and, after that, the movie itself.