Nucleya Composes Anthem In Order To Celebrate The Last Season of Money Heist

Recently, the EDM artist Nucleya has composed an anthem titled Jaldi Aao in order to celebrate the fifth and last season of the series Money Heist.

Money is a very popular series. The fifth and final season of the series Money Heist will soon be released. The song titled Jaldi Aao was composed by Nucleya, and it features Radhika Apte, Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Rana Daggubati, Hardik Pandya, and Shruti Hassan.

Nucleya’s real name is Udyan Sagar. He said that he is a huge fan of the series Money Heist. Because of that, working on this anthem was super fun because someone who loves the series Money Heist, the song expresses what he and all other fans are feeling.

The anthem titled Jaldi Aao is a funky recreation of the iconic – Bella Ciao. The anthem Jaldi Aao is dedicated to all the fans of the show; the anthem shows all our emotions and highlights our love for the characters.

Nucleya also said that the shooting of the video was an amazing experience, and all the great artists who are featured in the anthem Jaldi Aao have made it come to life.

The Song Jaldi Aao is peppy and in many languages. Lastly, all he can say is Money Heist – Jaidi Aao. Nucleya is a famous musician, DJ, Remixer, and Record Producer.

Nucleya received Global Indian Music Award in 2016. He was nominated for Mirchi Music Awards, Filmfare Awards, and MTV Europe Music Awards.

Nucleya has produced many albums. It includes Pragat Pritam, Beat 1, Horn OK Please, Electro Me EP, Khandit Nayaka, In My Heart – Remixes, Tamil Fever, Koocha Monster, Bass Rani, Raja Baja, and Tota Myna. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

