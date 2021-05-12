Kundali Bhagya TV Series – Rakhi Takes a Stand for Preeta – The Latest Update

Kundali Bhagya TV Series – The Latest Update

In the last episode of Kundali Bhagya, we have seen that Rakhi is talking to Pammi about Preeta. She takes a stand for Preeta.

She told Pammi that she is talking in the wrong way to Preeta, and it is not right. Rakhi gets emotional. She said that Preeta had influenced Karan about his life.

Kundali Bhagya Latest Episode Download

She said that she made her son a good person. She tried all the possible ways to make her son a responsible person.

Rakhi added that Preeta had taken a stand every time for the family, and she respects everyone in the family.

Rakhi said all the efforts made by Preeta for the family. She also said that Karan saved Preeta. He is a good husband, and she also cleared that Preeta is not a murderer.

She has not killed Akshay. After listening all this, Preeta apologizes to Rakhi about all the incident happened.

At that time, Mahesh arrives, and he is searching for Karan. If we get any updates, we will add them here.

