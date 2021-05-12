Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai TV Series – The Latest Update

Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai is a Pakistani television series that includes romance and drama. It is a spiritual series.

The series Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai was first premiered on 1st February 2021 and the last episode of the series Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai was aired on 8th May 2021.

The series Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai was aired on Geo TV. It is a Pakistani series, and it is available in the Urdu language. Let’s talk about the series Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai in detail.

Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai TV Series:

The story of the series Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai includes the fight between good and evil. There is a very interesting story in the tv series Muje Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai.

There are 105 episodes in the series Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai. The complete series is in the Urdu language.

Soofia Khurram wrote the series Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, and it was directed by Saleem Ghanchi. If we get any updates about this series, we will add them here.

The series Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai got a very positive response and reviews from the audience and we expect that the second season will soon be announced.

The series Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai was produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. The length of each episode of the series Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai is around 30 to 38 minutes.

The series Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai was made under 7th Sky Entertainment. It is a Pakistani series, and it was first shown in Pakistan.

Let’s talk about the cast of the television series named Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai.

Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai TV Series Cast:

Agha Ali as Hammad Nimra Khan as Rida Yashma Gill as Nazneen Sajida Syed as Hammad’s Mother Gul E Rana as Shakira Seemi Pasha as Zainab Saleem Mairaj as Nazneen’s Former Husband Rashid Farooqui Shaharyar Ghazali Asim Mehmood as Hammad’s Business Partner Rushna Khanzada as Rida’s Friend Mubasira Khanam

Agha Ali, Nimra Khan, and Yashma Gill played the lead roles in the television series named Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.