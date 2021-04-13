Mismatched Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far.

Mismatched is a romantic comedy web series. The series Mismatched Season 1 was released on Netflix on 20th November 2020. Netflix renewed it for the second season of the series Mismatched in November 2020.

The series Mismatched Season 2 was officially announced on 3rd March 2021 by Netflix. The story of Mismatched Season 1 will continue in Mismatched Season 2.

Mismatched Season 2:

The series Mismatched includes drama and coming of age romantic comedy. It is based on the best selling book named When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon.

In Mismatched Season 1, we have seen that Dimple wants to become a tech wizard and Rishi is a young guy who believes in a traditional dating.

Rishi comes to Aravalli Institute to find the love and his future wife. He meets Dimple and he want to be in a relationship with her.

In Mismatched Season 2, we will see the love story of those two. Mismatched Season 2 will be more romantic and it will include more drama than Mismatched Season 2.

All fans of the series Mismatched are impatiently waiting for Mismatched Season 2. Maybe the series Mismatched Season 2 will be released in late 2021 or early 2022.

Let’s discuss the cast of Mismatched Season 2. Maybe the main cast of Mismatched Season 1 will come back in Mismatched Season 2.

Mismatched Season 2 Cast:

Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja Rohit Saraf as Rishi Singh Shekhawat Rannvijay Singha as Professor Siddharth Sinha Vidya Malavade as Zeenat Karim Suhasini Mulay as Rishi’s Grandmother Nidhi Singh as Warden Trishna Singh as Shahana Vihaan Samat as Harsh Agarwal Vaibhav Palhade as Samar Taaruk Raina as Anmol Malhotra Devyani Shorey as Namrata Bidasaria Muskkaan Jaferi Celina Matthews Kritika Bharadwaj as Simran Malhotra Abhinav Sharma as Krish Katyal Rishikesh Shukre as Rishi Shaunak Ramesh as Ramaswamy Yash Buddhdev as Danish Tamang

The series Mismatched was written by Gazal Dhaliwal. Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari directed the series Mismatched.

Mismatched Season 1 includes six episodes titled When Dimple Met Rishi, Hot Summer – Cold Vibes, Message Deleted, Making Moves, It’s Not A Date, and Games We Play.

Mismatched Season 2 will also include six episodes. Each episode ranges around 35 minutes and all the episodes of Mismatched Season 1 are available to watch on Netflix.

Ronnie Screwvala produced the series Mismatched. Avinash Arun and Milind Jog did the cinematography of the series Mismatched. Sanyukta Kaza and Namrata Rao edited the series Mismatched. Netflix distributed it.

Find the trailer of Mismatched Season 1 below. The trailer of Mismatched Season 2 is not released yet.

