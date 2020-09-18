This would be the LG V60 ThinQ, according to a new leak.

Android Headlines



The long-awaited phone LG V60 ThinQ it was filtered again in images, this time from the Android Headlines medium.

The reliable specialized site publishes a computer-made image (render) in which the front of the V60 is seen in good quality and in great detail, a phone that would be launched instead of the LG G9.

The V60, as this phone is known, is seen with a design similar to other high-end LG phones. The phone in the image has a black screen background, making it difficult to see clearly the thickness of the bezels and the presence – or absence – of a notch at the top.

From what you can see, the V60 is a phone that reminds us a bit of the iPhone XS Max in golden color. According to the leaked image, the V60 would have a metal frame and on the left side, three buttons, most likely to turn the device on and off, as well as to control the volume. It is very likely that LG will put one more button, on the other side, to invoke Assistant.

The AH image does not show it, but a previous leak suggests that the V60 will have a headphone jack, making it one of the few cell phones to retain the 3.5mm port. LG may be keeping it in an effort to differentiate itself from rivals. Samsung, Apple and Huawei, the three most important manufacturers, no longer sell cell phones premium with headphone jack.

Other reported features of the V60 are 8GB of RAM, Snapdragon 865 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is very likely that LG will put some features in the V60 that we saw in the G8 and V50 last year, such as improvements in sound quality.

The V60 ThinQ was expected to be announced under the now canceled MWC 2020. GSMA, the organizer of the annual event, had to cancel the gigantic mobile fair due to fears of the spread of the coronavirus. LG was one of the first firms to cancel its participation for the aforementioned reason and now it is unknown when it will hold an event to officially present the V60.

