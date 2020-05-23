This VIDEO of Mumtaz surfaced amid reports of death, how are they these days Mumtaz has shared her video messages about rumors circulating around her death.

The news of the death of the famous 70-80s actress Mumtaz was continuously getting viral on social media. To clarify on these reports, the actress herself has had to come forward and give proof of her survival. A video of Mumtaz has been posted by her daughter Tanya on her Instagram account.

Bollywood veteran Mumtaz has clarified in a video message about the rumors spreading around her death, she has said that she is well. Mumtaz said, “Friends, I love you all so much. Look, I am not dead. I am alive. I am not as old as people are saying. I still look good because of your prayers.”

Urging not to spread false news, Tanya wrote, “Message from my mother to her fans! Another news of her demise is in the news right now, she is healthy and living her life well. The pictures, which are being spread on the internet and are being described as old, are from many years ago when she was battling cancer. She is still healthy, happy, and beautiful. Give her all this relief now. She is 73 years old. “