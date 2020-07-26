This software allows you to use deepfakes in video calls

YouTube / Érika García / CNET



The deepfakes, Those manipulated videos that change the face of one person for another and superimpose the voice, reach video calls.

This function is possible thanks to Avatarify, an open source software that uses artificial intelligence to change your face for another person’s (like a famous person) in real time, reproducing the gestures and movements you make. As reported by VICE, this software has been developed by programmer Ali Aliev, who posted a video on his YouTube channel a few weeks ago, showing how he made his friends believe he was Elon Musk in a video call via Zoom.

The software is available in the GitHub repository, but it requires, in addition to a powerful computer, to support the high demand for resources for its use in streaming, have some programming knowledge. That said, it is not easy to use the software and also, you must remember to impersonate another person with this type of tool it is already a crime in some places.

Some social networks like Twitter or Facebook have tightened their rules against multimedia content that has been altered or created in order to make it appear that certain events occurred that did not actually occur, content that often uses the deepfakes.

These deepfakes will make your hair stand on end [fotos] To see photos