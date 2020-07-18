This is how Elon Musk pronounces the unusual name of his newborn

Elon Musk and singer Grimes they received their offspring on Monday May 4, 2020, but the world struggled before the newborn’s name. Musk said it would be called “X Æ A-12”, and it wasn’t until Thursday, when the founder of Tesla and SpaceX appeared on the radio and video show The Joe Rogan Experience, when he confirmed the pronunciation of his heir’s name.

“How do you say his name?” Asked Rogan. “Is a placeholder [un nombre temporal mientras le dan un nombre real]?”.

Apparently not.

“First of all, my partner is the one who practically came up with the name,” Musk said of Grimes. “That is, it is only X, the letter X, and the ‘Æ’ is pronounced ‘Ash’ [en español, este grafema se llama aesc] and then A-12 is my contribution. “The manager said that A-12 meant” Arcangel 12, which is the predecessor of SR-71, the most cool of history. ”