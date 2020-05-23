This film of Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati will come on OTT platform, know what is the story

Due to the uncertainty regarding theaters due to the lockdown, producers are getting attracted towards OTT platforms. After the big films like Gulabo Sitabho and Shakuntala Devi on this platform, many other producers are also preparing to release their finished films on the streaming platform. Now the name of Urvashi Rautela’s film Virgil Bhanupriya has also been included in these.

According to the film’s producer Mahendra Dhariwal, there is no definite decision on opening theaters in view of the current situation. So we have decided to go straight to OTT because our film is ready. Bhanupriya is the story of a college-going Indian conservative girl who wants to get into a relationship with someone.

He feels that this is the easiest thing to do today. But all his efforts go in vain and he realizes that this is an impossible task, which will never happen. Whether or not Bhanupriya succeeds in this is the story of the film.

Makers claim that it is a family comedy about his relationship with younger family members. Gautam Gulati is also going to be seen in an important role in the film. Apart from him, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta, Brijendra Kala, Nikki Aneja Walia, and Rumana Mola will be seen in important roles. The film is directed by Ajay Lohan.

The release of many films has been postponed due to the closure of the theater. At the same time, the exercise of bringing the films which are ready, to OTT, has started. Recently Prime announced that 7 big films in different Indian languages ​​will be coming on this platform by July. These include Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushman Khurana’s Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ghoomketu has recently been released on Zee 5.