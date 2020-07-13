They prepare a TV series about the universe of ‘The Batman’ for HBO Max

The HBO Max platform has given the green light to a television series directed by Matt Reeves and Terrence Winter that will be based in the Gotham Police Department, the fictional city of the universe of the superhero Batman.

In addition, the new fiction will follow in the wake of the next film in the franchise, which under the title “The Batman” will represent the debut of Robert Pattinson in the role of this popular character.

Reeves is also the director of the new film, whose release had to be postponed due to the coronavirus until October 1, 2021 after seeing its filming interrupted.

For its part, the series does not have a fixed title although specialized publications point to “Gotham Central”, which has already been used in comics about the work of this city, which, incidentally, was already the scene of another series entitled “Gotham” and based on the first steps of the DC Comics characters.

“This is an incredible opportunity, not only to expand the worldview that I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a long-format format can allow,” Reeves said in statements collected by the Variety magazine.

Last February, the filmmaker released the first images of Pattinson wearing the mythical superhero that he will play on the big screen.

Pattinson will bring Batman to life in this film and thus take over from other interpreters who in the past played the Gotham vigilante, including Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, George Clooney and Val Kilmer.

Ben Affleck was going to direct this film, but in 2017 he gave up being its director; and he was also featured as its protagonist, a role he also finally said goodbye to in January of last year.

The cast of “The Batman” also includes in a prominent role Zoë Kravitz, who will play Catwoman and who will be, in this way, the successor in this role of stars like Michelle Pfeiffer (“Batman Returns”, 1992), Halle Berry (“Catwoman”, 2004) or Anne Hathaway (“The Dark Knight Rises).