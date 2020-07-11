They discard that Naya Rivera has taken his life

Authorities momentarily ruled out speculation that Naya Rivera, the “Glee” star who disappeared a few days ago in Lake Piru, California, has decided to kill herself, People reported.

“We interviewed his son and heard nothing from his son that suggested it was suicide. Everything we have known so far leads to the fact that it is some kind of water recreation, “said Sergeant Kevin Donoghue in an interview.

However, it was added that despite the circumstances and what is known so far about the case, there is no way to ensure what happened to the celebrity.

“To definitely say what really happened, we really can’t say it. We just don’t know, it’s a mystery. We are still investigating, we are still searching, “said Donoghue. “We are trying to discover clues as we go along. But, until now, we really don’t have much information to guess what might have happened. ”

The sergeant commented that the testimony of Josey, the famous woman’s 4-year-old son, suggests that she is still in the water, so in a conference that was held this Friday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department stated that it has been expanded the search process.

Specialists involved in the case are now using specialized equipment to scan the artificial reservoir, and on Thursday they began to use a sonar to search the bottom of the lake, since visibility in the water is limited, and can only be perceived little by little. more than half a meter.

“When an anomaly is detected, an object that is consistent with the shape and size of what we are looking for, we send divers to search in that specific area,” Donahue explained.

On the other hand, it was said that the authorities began to throw corpse-detection dogs into the water to support the divers in the search, which is being concentrated on the North and East sides of the lake.