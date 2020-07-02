These TCL headphones look like AirPods, but are cheaper

Angela Lang / CNET



TCL announced last January, during CES 2020, its wireless headphones . Now, the company has confirmed its availability through Amazon.com of these hearing aids that, at first glance, seem to be clear rivals of the Traditional AirPods.

I had the opportunity to try them and they did not disappoint. The first thing you will notice is that its box is larger than that of the AirPods, but also more attractive: it comes in black, blue, purple and orange, with a certain gradient tone that makes them eye-catching.



To this we must add that the box incorporates a rear button that serves both to pair the device for the first time —as in AirPods— and to activate the small lights that indicate the status of the battery, something that I have always wanted to see in the Apple headphones.

The little lights tell you how much battery they have left, lighting up more when the battery is full.

Hearing Aid Specifications TCL SOCL500TWSS

Bluetooth 5.0

5.8-millimeter headphones with adjustable rubber bands

6.5 hour battery life in each hearing aid and 26 hours total with case

15 minutes of charge equals one hour of playback

In-ear design with noise reduction

Sweat and splash resistance

Incorporates three sizes of pads

Charge via USB

Proof headphones

In my first days using the TCL SOCL500TWS headphones, I was struck by their great comfort. The pads that come in the device are medium, and when using it they were perfect. These headphones are more similar to the Galaxy Buds or AirPods Pro in their design than the original AirPods, a design that is becoming increasingly fashionable.

When you open the box, the two headphones turn on a small light, which indicates that they are ready to be used. To connect them via Bluetooth you just have to access the settings of your iOS or Android cell phone. I even used them with my macOS computer, and I had no problem, nor did I suddenly lose connection, which let me know that they have great stability.

I did not expect these headphones to greatly reduce ambient noise, but I forgot the AirPods Pro at home when I had to take a flight – they are ideal for their noise cancellation for air travel – and I decided to use the TCLs that were in my backpack.

My experience was quite good. The headphones were loud and clear, and with the music at 50 percent, I could hear virtually nothing from outside. Well … the voices of the stewardesses on the background plane could be heard, although when I turned up the volume to 75 percent I stopped listening to outside noises, so I was able to concentrate on writing these first impressions.

The company says that the battery without charge can last up to 6.5 hours, and that in total between the headphones and the case you have up to 26 hours of charge, while traditional AirPods technically offer 24, a significant detail in cheaper headphones.

Price and availability

The TCL SOCL500TWSS are priced at $ 79.99 and are now available in Europe and the United States.