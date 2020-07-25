These great Bose headphones have a $ 120 discount

Sarah Tew/CNET



The headphones Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which Bose unveiled last year as the successor to the venerable QuietComfort 35 II, earned high marks from our colleague David Carnoy when he analyzed them to see how up to the Bose brand they were. And because they are Bose, they aren’t cheap, costing about $ 400. However, right now Bose is selling noise canceling headphones . That means, $ 120 below its list price.

These hearing aids have been factory restored and certified Bose to meet the same quality standards as a new retail product, and carry the same one-year warranty.

The Bose 700s are radically redesigned from the QuietComfort 35 II. This is immediately noticeable by the headband, which now features stainless steel for added strength and support, along with in-cup touch controls to operate the various functions. Rather than folding for travel, the 700s now simply lie flat. They are loaded with a standard USB-C connector and include Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa for voice assistance. You can also appreciate the fact that noise cancellation is adjustable, and you can dial in the ability to hear yourself when you speak, which can keep you from screaming like crazy when using them.

CES 2020: The Best Hearing Aids [fotos] To see photos

Editor’s Note: CNET could take a part of the income generated by the sale of products that appear on this page.