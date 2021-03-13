The Priest Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilrockers.

The illegal piracy website Tamilrockers leaks most of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam movies and web series.

Recently, the Malayalam movie The Priest was leaked by the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers.

So, we can say that Tamilrockers is one of the most dangerous illegal piracy website. Recently, the Malayalam movie The Priest was leaked by the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers.

The Priest Movie Download Leaked

The Priest is a horror mystery film. The movie was based on a murder mystery. It is an excellent movie to watch because there is a positive response from the public. The Priest was released on 11th March 2021.

It was released only after the Kerala government approved the request for the second shows. It was delayed many times because of the coronavirus pandemic. The entertainment industry has so much affected due to coronavirus pandemic.’

The film The Priest was about to release on 4th February 2021, then 2nd March 2021, then 4th March 2021, again postponed, and finally, it was released on 11th March 2021.

In the movie, The Priest, there were two songs named Nazarethin – by Baby Niya Charly and Merin Gregory, and Neelambale – by Sujatha Mohan.

The shooting of the movie The Priest was started in January 2020. Let’s watch the teaser of the film The Priest.

If we see the cast of The Priest, it includes Mammootty as Father Carmen Benedict, Baby Monica as Ameya Gabriel, Manju Warrier as Susan, Nikhila Vimal as Jessy, Saniya Lyappan, Ameya Mathew, T.G. Ravi, Lishoy, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Madhupal, Jagadish, and Venkitesh V.P. as Sidharth.

The Priest was released in the Malayalam language, but we expect the movie to soon be available in various languages. The running time of the film is 147 minutes. It was distributed by Anto Joseph Film Company and Truth Global Films.

The Priest was completed under Anto Joseph Film Company and RD Illuminations. Rahul Raj gave the music in the film The Priest. The Priest was directed and written by Jofin T. Chacko.

Anto Joseph and B. Unnikrishnan produced it. Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep did the screenplay. Shammer Muhammed completed the editing of The Priest, and Akhil George did the cinematography of the film.

