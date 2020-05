Boy group member Seungyoon (type WINNER) wows everybody along with his vocal on “The King Of Masks Singer”! The episode of “The King of Masks Singer” that aired on Could 10, he took the crown to his dwelling and gained the competitors for the sixth time in a row.

Earlier than Seungyoon, the idol who gained this competitors probably the most was Kyuhyun from Tremendous Junior, he has 5 crowns on “The King of Masks Singer”.