The Huawei P40 Lite 5G: four cameras for less than $ 450

Huawei maintains the wake of the launch of cell phones and the Huawei P40 Lite 5G is the new addition to the P40 family, which already had a device P40 Lite to his credit, although without support for the new generation of wireless networks.

The cell phone was announced just a week after we met the new Huawei P30 Pro New Edition, with a renewed design but with the same interior, and that The United States will extend the veto for another year.

Features Huawei P40 Lite 5G

Screen: 6.5 inches, 2,400×1,080 pixels

Processor: Kirin 820 5G

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB, expansion via NM Card

Main camera: 64 megapixels f / 1.8, 8 megapixels f / 2.4 wide angle, 2 megapixels f / 2.4 telephoto, 2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro

Front camera: 16 megapixels f / 2.0

Connectivity: LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB Type C

Has a headphone port

Side fingerprint reader

Battery: 4,000mAh, fast charge 40 watts

Operating system: Android 10, without Google services. EMUI 10.1

Internal news, the same on the outside

The new Huawei P40 Lite 5G has the same design as its predecessor, although the big difference is its new processor with 5G. Of course, the cameras also vary slightly, although the exterior design is also basically the same.

While the Huawei P40 Lite has a 48-megapixel main camera, here we find a 64-megapixel sensor, which represents the main difference from the cell phone without 5G. We have also noticed that the battery of the Huawei P40 Lite 5G is lower, 4,000mAh vs. 4.5000mAh of regular cell phone.

The front camera is also lower, since it goes from 24 megapixels to 16 megapixels, although we will have to test them to see if the change is too drastic, especially considering that the Huawei P40 Lite 5G is more expensive than its predecessor, which costs only about 299 euros, just under $ 320.

Price and availability

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G is priced at 399 euros or about $ 420. At the moment it has gone on sale in Spain.