The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

The Handmaid’s Tale is an American tragedy and dystopian drama series adapted from Margaret Atwood’s futuristic novel. The plot concentrates on the dystopia of the Second American Civil War, dictatorship, and women’s slavery. Later, American television writer and producer Bruce Miller created and developed this fantastic series.

Since it was released for the first time on the Hulu platform, fans have praised the show’s concept and cast members. In addition, the show has received so much love and respect from a worldwide audience and earned 8.4/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you like to watch a crime-drama series, then Bruce Miller’s The Handmaid Tale series will give chills to your spine. Many fans have started speculating on the release date and cast members of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6. Here we have added the information about the release date, cast members, and trailer release for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6.

The Handmaid Tale Season 6 Release Date

The showrunners released ten episodes for the first season of The Handmaid’s Tale on April 26, 2017, and the show was concluded on June 14, 2017. After receiving a big audience from the first season, makers dropped another four seasons in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022.

The latest The Handmaid’s Tale season was released on September 14, 2022. And, now it’s been more than six months since the show makers have not released the official release date for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6. However, many sources have stated that the sixth season of The Handmaid’s Tale is currently in the production phase, and we will see the sixth installment by mid-2024.

The Handmaid Tale Season 5 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Follows

Bruce Miller’s finest creation, The Handmaid’s Tale, is finally arriving for the sixth and final installment. The storyline follows a dystopian world where fertility rates decline due to sexual diseases and pollution. The plot also depicts women treated as objects and toys for physical pleasure.

Here, women were abducted and ill-treated by their commanders. Not only that, but they were forced to work, and leaders kept them as enslaved people, where women were restricted from owning properties and money. Global infertility led to the mass enslavement of fertile women.

These women were later called ‘Handmaids.’ whose sole responsibility was to submit themselves infront of their male masters, and according to law, they had to perform the ceremony where women were raped by their commanders.

Further ahead, Handmaids were also given names, and they were recognized by the prefix Of- to the first name of the man who owns the women. Overall The Handmaid’s Tale portrays the history where women and children were enslaved by dictators and power-hungry leaders who tried to rule the nation.

The Handmaid Tale Season 6 Cast Members

The Handmaid Tale is the complete package of crime, thriller, and tragedy drama. Fans have also appreciated the efforts of the featured cast members of The Handmaid Tale Season 6.

Since the show makers have yet to announce the official release date and a list of cast members for the sixth season, we have added a complete list of featured actors and actresses from earlier seasons.

The showrunners have designed the whole process and built a strong chemistry among all the charcters that fans can’t get over from the series. The cast members of The Handmaid’s Tale Season include.

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

Alexis Bledel as Dr. Emily Malek

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford

Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo

Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine

O-T Fagbenle as Luke Bankole

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements

Samira Wiley as Moira Strand

Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence

Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue

Jordana Blake as Hannah Bankole

Tattiawna Jones as Lillie Fuller

Stephen Kunken as Commander Warren Putnam

Ever Carradine as Naomi Putnam

Jenessa Grant as Dolores

Nina Kiri as Alma

Clea DuVall as Sylvia

Greg Bryk as Commander Ray Cushing

Sydney Sweeney as Eden Blaine

Cherry Jones as Holly Maddox

Julie Dretzin as Eleanor Lawrence

Rohan Mead as Isaac

The Handmaid Tale Season 6 Episode List

As of now, makers have yet to announce the official list of episodes for an upcoming installment of The Handmaid Tale Series.



For that instance, we have highlighted a list of episode titles of The Handmaid Tale Season 5.

The Handmaid Tale Season 5 Episode 01 – Morning

The Handmaid Tale Season 5 Episode 02 – Ballet

The Handmaid Tale Season 5 Episode 03 – Border

The Handmaid Tale Season 5 Episode 04 – Dear Offred

The Handmaid Tale Season 5 Episode 05 – Fairytale

The Handmaid Tale Season 5 Episode 06 – Together

The Handmaid Tale Season 5 Episode 07 – No Man’s Land

The Handmaid Tale Season 5 Episode 08 – Motherland

The Handmaid Tale Season 5 Episode 09 – Allegiance

The Handmaid Tale Season 5 Episode 10 – Safe

Where To Watch The Handmaid Tale Season 6?

The Handmaid’s Tale depicts a world where birth rates drastically declined, and autocratic leaders ruled the government. Here, we can see a dark truth about society and its controller. The world is in a tragedy and governed by a totalitarian approach.

However, if you haven’t watched The Handmaid’s Tale’s earlier seasons, head to the Hulu platform and binge-watch the whole season.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Handmaid Tale Season 6?

As discussed above, the showrunners have not revealed the release date for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6, and the number of episodes is also unavailable.



Still, as per the previous records, the showrunners have dropped an average of 10 episodes in each season of The Handmaid’s Tale series. So we can expect that this time too, makers may drop ten or more episodes in the sixth season of The Handmaid’s Tale series.

The Handmaid Tale Season 6 Makers Team

Bruce Miller’s one of the most entertaining yet thriller drama series, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ is an adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale novel, originally written by one of the most renowned Canadian poets and novelists, Margaret Eleanor Atwood.

Other than Bruce Miller, Reed Morano, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Mike Barker, and many others were the show’s executive producers. On top of that, the show was filmed in Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, Washington D.C., and Colin Watkinson served as the lead cinematographer for The Handmaid’s Tale series.

The Handmaid Tale Season 6 Trailer Release

When writing this blog post, we haven’t received the official release date for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6. Even the teaser trailer for the sixth season is yet to be announced.

Still, we have provided a teaser trailer for the earlier season of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5. Click on the above link to get a brief idea about the show.

Final Thoughts

The Handmaid’s Tale is undoubtedly one of the most thriller tragedy drama series, and fans are powerfully resonating with the incidents displayed in the seasons. Furthermore, the makers have also stated that they’re thrilled to announce the return of The Handmaid’s Tale’s sixth and final season. So, the upcoming season will provide all the answers.

Still, the official release date for The Handmaid’s Tale is yet to be announced. But you don’t need to worry about the latest updates. We will update you with the latest updates as soon as we receive the release date for The Handmaid’s Season 6 from the official team members. Till then, enjoy the earlier seasons and check our website regularly.