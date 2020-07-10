The Galaxy Note 20 is seen in renders that confirm its design

Pigtou



The Galaxy Note 20 would be announced in August, but we already have a good idea of ​​what its design will be like.

He leaker David Kowalski, known as xleaks7, shared on the May 22 on the website of a case maker called Pigtou some possible renders of the Galaxy Note 20. In these computer images it is observed that the screen of the phone would be similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 , with a small hole in the center to house the front camera. On the back you can see the camera module with four sensors, with an aspect that mixes the design of the Note 10 with that of the Galaxy S20.

Another detail that can be seen is that Samsung would have changed the position of the power and volume buttons, moving them to the right side instead of keeping them on the left side as in the Galaxy Note 10. According to the filter, the cell phone would have measures of 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5 mm, so it would be a smaller phone than the Galaxy Note 10 (162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm) although it would be thicker, possibly because it will have a larger battery.

At the moment this information should be taken with caution, since they are not images verified by the brand, so the final design of the cell phone could be different.

It is rumored that the cell phone will have two versions, the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Plus and with cameras similar to those of the S20 and S20 Plus. According to recent reports it will be presented at an online event which will take place in August.

CNET en Español sent Samsung a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

Some photos taken with the Galaxy S20 [fotos] To see photos