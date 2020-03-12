‘The Flash’ Star Grant Gustin To Play Frank Sinatra Jr.’s Kidnapper In ‘Operation Blue Eyes’; Joe Mantegna Directing Film

EXCLUSIVE: Grant Gustin, identified for his position as Barry Allen/The Flash within the CW eponymous sequence, has signed on to star in Operation Blue Eyes, by which he’ll play Barry Keenan, the notorious businessman who orchestrated the kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr in 1963. Prison Minds star Joe Mantegna is directing the indie from a screenplay by Bradley Barth and Joseph Nasser. Manufacturing is slated to begin in Could.

The plot takes place in December of 1963 when Frank Sinatra Jr. is a struggling lounge singer, deep in his father’s shadow. A younger wannabe inventory tycoon Barry Keenan, with an ex-wife, alimony funds, a pill-addicted mom, and the same monkey on his personal again (the results of a automotive crash), comes up with a harebrained scheme to kidnap Junior and maintain him for $240,000, ransom, chaos ensues. Barry succeeds in stealing Junior at gunpoint however after that, it’s one badly improvised transfer after one other, till Barry bungles his method into jail.

Barry was finally sentenced to life in jail however solely served 4 and a half years earlier than being launched.

David Arquette starred as Barry Keenan alongside William H. Macy and James Russo within the 2003 Ron Underwood-directed Showtime adaptation, Stealing Sinatra.

Jack Nasser, Joe Nasser and Jacob Nasser of Nasser Group are producing Operation Blue Eyes together with Kirk Shaw on behalf of Wonderfilm.

Gustin’s credit embrace recurring on teen dramas 90210 and Glee in addition to the unique Lifetime film, A Mom’s Nightmare and the Macy-directed movie Krystal with Rosario Dawson, Felicity Huffman, and Kathy Bates. He’s repped by Robert Stein Administration.

Mantegna, a Tony winner and a number of Emmy award nominee, is repped by ICM.