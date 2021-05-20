The Family Man Season 2 Trailer Out – Watch – Download leaked on Amazon Prime:

The much-awaited series The Family Man Season 2 trailer is out now. It seems that the popular actor Manoj Bajpayee is now serious about the character Srikant Tiwari.

Find the trailer of the series The Family Man Season 2 below.

The Family Man Season 2 Trailer:

He seems deep into the character of Srikant Tiwari. In The Family Man Season 2, we will see that Srikant Tiwari tries very hard to save his marriage.

In the first season of the series The Family Man, in the end, we have seen that the marriage life of Srikant and his wife is getting worst day by day.

In The Family Man Season 2, Srikant and his wife go to the relationship counselor. Later, we will see that Srikant Tiwari goes to Chennai to solve a case of terrorism.

There we will meet Raji – Samantha Akkineni. She joined the cast of the series The Family Man Season 2, and she is playing the main role in the series.

It seems that Raji is a terrorist in the series The Family Man Season 2. She wants to kill them all in the series. Also, the question is, Is Moosa Really Dead? Let’s watch about it below.

Let’s talk about the series The Family Man Season 2 in detail.

The Family Man Season 2:

The Family Man is an Indian television series that includes action, thriller, and black comedy. The series The Family Man was created and directed by Raj and D. K.

It was written by Suman Kumar, and Raj and D. K. Sumit Arora, and Suman Kumar wrote the dialogues of the series The Family Man.

Sachin-Jigar gave the music in the series The Family Man. Ketan Sodha was the composer in the series The Family Man.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D. K. produced the series The Family Man. The cinematography of the first season of the series The Family Man was completed by Azim Moolan and Nigam Bomzan.

The cinematography of the second season of the series The Family Man was done by Cameron Eric Bryson. It was edited by Sumeet Kotia.

Each episode’s length of the series The Family Man is around 38 to 53 minutes. The series The Family Man was made under D2R Films. Amazon Prime Video distributed it.

Let’s see the cast of the series The Family Man Season 2.

The Family Man Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of the series The Family Man Season 2 below.

Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari Priyamani as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade Gul Panag as Saloni Samantha Akkineni as Rajalekshmi Chandran – Raji Asif Basra as Counsellor Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari Mehak Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari Abhay Verma as Dhriti’s Boyfriend Mime Gopi as Selvarasan Seema Biswas Devadarshini as Umayal – Chennai Police Azhagam Perumal

Let’s talk about the release date of the series The Family Man Season 2.

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date:

The date of the release of the series The Family Man Season 2 is officially confirmed and announced.

The Family Man Season 2 will be released on 4th June 2021 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The Family Man season 1 was released on 20th September 2019.

The Family Man Season 1 includes 10 episodes, and maybe the second season of the series The Family Man will include 10 episodes.

The second season of the series The Family Man was announced on 28th November 2019 by the makers of the series Raj and D. K.

The Family Man Season 2 will be released in three languages; Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The Family Man Season 1 was also released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. If we get any update about the series The Family Man Season 2, we will add it here.

The Family Man Season 2 will be released in three languages; Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The Family Man Season 1 was also released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.