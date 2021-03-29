The Family Man Season 2 Not Canceled: Manoj Bajpayee

The Family Man Season 2 release date was set as February 12, 2021. But it did not release on the said date. The viewers are waiting for the show and there are rumors that The Family Man Season 2 is canceled. To find out if it is actually canceled, we have talked to the makers.

The Family Man is a popular show cum web series on Amazon Prime Video. Season 1 of The Family Man was released in September 2019 and it received a huge response from the audience. The first season was a superhit on the OTT platform and therefore the fans have been waiting for The Family Man season 2 since season 1 ended.

The Family Man Season 2 Release date

The Family Man Season 2 Not Canceled: Manoj Bajpayee

The Family Man is a web series based on a person named Shrikant Tiwari (played by Manoj Bajpayee). When The Family Man Season 2 did not release on 12th February 2021, the rumors came out as season 2 has been canceled by the makers.

In order to know the facts about The Family Man Season 2, we have talked to the main lead star of the show i.e. Manoj Bajpayee. In a recent talk, the most versatile actor, Manoj Bajpayee said that The Family Man Season 2 release date is delayed but it is not canceled.

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date, Plot, and Cast

The Family Man Season 2 New Release Date

We know that you guys get happy to know that your favorite show The Family Man season 2 is not canceled. But the next question in your mind is if The Family Man Season 2 is not canceled then what is the new release date? We will tell you everything about that.

The Family Man Season 2 release was set for 12th FEB 2021 which was unfortunately delayed. Now, our sources have said that The Family Man Season 2 new release date is summer 2021.

The Family Man Season 2 Bombhaat Full Move Download

The exact date is still not announced by Amazon Prime Video or the makers of the show, so we can’t give you the exact date on which The Family Man Season 2 is going to hit the screens. As soon as we know The Family Man Season 2 New Release Date, we will update it here.

The Family Man Season 2 Update from Makers

The entire story of The Family Man (Season 1 and 2) is written by Raj and DK. After the unexpected postponement of The Family Man Season 2 due to new OTT guidelines, the audience got very disappointed because their favorite show could not release on time.

The rumor for the cancelation of The Family Man Season 2 was getting viral on the internet. Therefore the makers of the show decided to declare an official announcement. Raj and DK, the creators of The Family Man series have put an update on their social media account.

In that post update, Raj and DK said that The Family Man Season 2 is not canceled and it will release on Amazon Prime Video this summer i.e. Summer 2021. After hearing this, the fans of The Family Man become happy and they are eagerly waiting for the new release date and the official trailer.

The Family Man Season 2 Teaser

The makers have already released The Family Man Season 2 Teaser on 20th September 2020. But the official trailer is not released yet. The teaser was short and it said that The Family Man Season 2 is coming soon on Amazon Prime Video.

For more updates regarding The Family Man Season 2 New Release Date, Official Trailer, and other news, keep visiting our website.