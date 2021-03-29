Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Latest News.

The Hindi film Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the real life character Gangubai. It is a biographical crime drama movie.

In the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, there is a story of a life of Gangubai. She was sold at very young age by her husband named Ramnik Lal.

In the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, the cast and crew includes Alia Bhatt as Ganga Harjivandas or Gangubai – Ramnik’s Wife, Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal – Ganga’s Husband, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Rohit Sukhwani, Seema Pathwa, Ajay Devgan as Karim Lala, and Emraan Hashmi.

The remaining cast members of the film Gangubai Kathiawadi includes Pallavi Jadhao, Baldev Trehan as Tailor, Teetu Verma as Saree Vendor, Krutti Saxena, Mamta Bajaj as Panelist, Florian Dibra as Kevin, Niloy Rashid Jaki, and Tareeq Ahmed Khan as Rehman.

These are the main cast members of the crime drama film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The filming of the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi was started in Mumbai on 27th December 2019. The filming was at hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was resumed on 6th October 2020. The film Gangubai Kathiawadi will be released on 30th July 2021. The popular film stars Ajay Devgan and Emraan Hashmi will be displayed in a cameo appearance.

In this film, we wil see that how Gangubai became a madam of Kamathipira, Mumbai. Kamathipura is the red light area located in the Mumbai city.

The film Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the true incidents and story inspired from the book named Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi.

The film Gangubai Kathiawadi was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali produced it. Hussain Zaidi gave the story of the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The main character Gangubai is played by Alia Bhatt as a lead role in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sanchit Balhara gave the background score and Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave the songs in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sudeep Chatterjee did the cinematography in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was made by two production companies named Bhansali Productions and Pen India Limited.

It was distributed by Pen India Limited. It will be first released in India and in the Hindi language. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Visit this website daily to get the latest updates and news and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.