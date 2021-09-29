Billions Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Billions is an American drama tv series. The series Billions is full of drama. The series Billions has received a great response from the audience.

It has received 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the sixth season of the series Billions.

Billions Season 6:

The series Billions follows the story of U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades. He goes after hedge fund king Bobby – Axe – Axelrod in a battle between two powerful New York figures.

Brian Koppelman, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and David Levien created the series Billions. The series Billions stars Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, and Damian Lewis.

Five seasons of the series Billions are already released, and maybe the sixth one will soon be released. The series Billions is currently airing on Showtime.

All five seasons of the series Billions include 12 episodes each. The series Billions was executively produced by Brian Koppelman, Christian Soriano, Neil Burger, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin.

The series Billions was shot in New York City. The running time of each episode of the serie Billions varies from 54 to 60 minutes.

The series Billions was made under Best Available! TBTF Productions Inc. Showtime Networks distributed the series Billions.

The series Billions was nominated for many awards such as Satellite Awards, Artios Awards, Golden Nymph Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and GLAAD Media Awards.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

If we get any other update about the sixth season of the series Billions, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the sixth season of the series Billions.

Billions Season 6 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series Billions Season 6 below.

Paul Giamatti as Charles – Chuck – Rhoades Damian Lewis as Robert – Bobby – Axelrod Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades Malin Akerman as Lara Axelrod Toby Leonard Moore as Bryan Connerty David Costabile as Mike – Wags – Wagner Condola Rashad as Kate Sacker Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Amber Mason Jeffrey DeMunn as Charles Rhoades Kelly AuCoin as – Dollar – Bill Stearn Corey Stoll as Michael Thomas Aquinius Prince Frank Grillo as Nico Tanner Dan Soder as Dudley Mafee Terry Kinney as Hall Glenn Fleshler as Orrin Bach Stephen Kunken as Ari Spyros Ben Shenkman as Ira Schirmer Daniel K. Isaac as Ben Kim Rob Morrow as Adam DeGiulio Louis Cancelmi as Victor Mateo Jack Gilpin as Sean Ayles Timothy Davis as Chef Ryan Harry Lennix as Franklin Sacker Jack Gore as Gordie Axelrod Malachi Weir as Lonnie Watley Jerry O’Connell as Steven Birch Arthur J. Nascarella as Bruno Caparello Seth Barrish as Dr. Gilbert Deborah Rush as Ellen Rhoades Allan Havey as Karl Allard

Billions Season 6: Confirmed or Canceled?

The series Billions was renewed for the sixth season in October 2020. It will be aired on Showtime.

The sixth season of the series Billions was confirmed on 1st October 2020 by Showtime. There is no update about the seventh season of the series Billions.

If we get any other update about it, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s see the review of the series Billions Season 5.

Billions Season 5 Review:

The series Billions Season 5 is currently airing on Showtime. The last episode, titled No Direction Home, is remaining to be aired. It will soon be aired.

At the end of the fifth season of the series Billions, we have seen that Axe sends Wags to dig up dirt on Prince, finding a weakness that could wreck the ambitions of Prince.

A visit to Axe Cap puts Tanner and Wendy at odds. Chuck looks for different methods in order to save his father.

As Prince spirals in the wake of a scandal and Axe looks in order to take his attack to the next level, and it puts the business of Taylor in the crossfire.

Chuck reckons with the mortality of his father. After that, Wendy worries about the money maybe Tanner receive. Later, an Axe Cap goes to the office, and after that, Axe makes a surprise announcement.

The divorce of Wendy becomes difficult at the time when Chuck sticks his nose in the Mase Carb financials. At the same time, Axe rings an unexpected ally in order to get intel on Chuck.

With victory in sight for his bank, Axe tries plots in order to secure his deposits by poaching from Prince. Chuck, Sacker, and Prince wrestle with the personal cost of their plan.

After that, Taylor looks in order to enlist an old foe. Wags prepares for a big day. The fifth season of the series includes a total of 12 episodes titled The New Decas, The Chris Rock Test, Beg-Bribe-Bully, Opportunity Zone, Contract, The Nordic Model, The Limitless Shit, Copenhagen, Implosion, Liberty, Victory Smoke, and No Direction Home.

If we get any other update about it, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s see the release date of the sixth season of the series Billions.

Billions Season 6 Release Date:

The release date of the series Billions Season 6 has not been declared yet. We expect that it will soon be declared. We can expect Billions Season 6 somewhere in 2022.

The master of persuasion, ladies and gentlemen. #Billions pic.twitter.com/zQjt9JjIyi — Billions on Showtime (@SHO_Billions) September 27, 2021

The fifth season of the series, Billions, is currently airing on Showtime. The sixth season of the series Billions will also be released on Showtime.

The first season of the series Billions was aired from 17th January 2016 to 10th April 2016. The second season of the series Billions was aired from 19th February 2017 to 7th May 2017.

The third season of the series Billions was aired from 25th March 2018 to 10th June 2018. The fourth season of the series Billions was aired from 17th March 2019 to 9th June 2019.

The fifth season of the series Billions includes two parts. The first part includes seven episodes, and the second one includes five episodes.

The first part was aired from 3rd May 2020 to 14th June 2020, and the second part was aired from 5th September 2021 to 3rd October 2021.

If we get any other update about the release date of the sixth season of the series Billions, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the sixth season of the series Billions.

Billions Season 6 Trailers:

The trailer of Billions Season 6 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of the fifth season of the series Billions.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.