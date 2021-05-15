The Family Man Season 2 Release Date New leaked by Bolly4u Tamilrockers

The Family Man is an action-thriller television series. It is an espionage web series on Amazon Prime Video.

The second season of the famous series The Family Man was renewed in May 2020. It was announced by Raj and D. K. Let’s get the complete detail about the series The Family Man Season 2.

The Family Man Season 2:

The mission – Zulfiqar will be continued in the second season of the series The Family Man. The first season of the series The Family Man contains 10 episodes.

The Family Man Season 2 will also include ten episodes. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Raj and D. K. created the series The Family Man. It was written by Raj & D. K. and Sumar Kumar. Sumit Arora and Suman Kumar wrote the series The Family Man.

It was also directed by Raj & D. K. Sachin-Jigar gave the music in the series The Family Man. Ketan Sodha was the composer in the series The Family Man.

The series The Family Man was produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. Azim Moolan and Nigam Bomzan did the cinematography of the series The Family Man Season 1.

Cameron Eric Bryson did the cinematography of the second season of the series The Family Man.

Sumeet Kotia edited the series The Family Man. The series The Family Man was completed under D2R Films. Amazon Prime Video distributed the series The Family Man.

Let’s discuss the cast of the next season of the series The Family Man.

The Family Man Season 2 Main Cast:

The main cast of the series The Family Man includes as below.

Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari Rohit Sukhwani as Shael Kumar Priyamani Iyer as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade Samantha Akkineni as Rajalekshmi Chandran – Raji Gul Panag as Saloni Asif Basra Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari Ashmith Kunder as Bilal Mehak Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari

The series The Family Man is rated in the top most-viewed series of Amazon Prime Video. The series The Family Man has also received 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series The Family Man.

The Family Man Season 2 New Release Date:

The Family Man Season 2 will be released in June 2021. The first season of the series The Family Man was released on 20th December 2019.

The Family Man Season 1:

The Family Man Season 1 arrived on 20th September 2019 on Amazon Prime Video. It was directed by Raj and D. K. All ten episodes of The Family Man Season 1 were released on the same day of the release.

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date in Hindi:

Maybe the second season of the series The Family Man will be released somewhere in June 2021.

The official release date of The Family Man Season 2 is not declared yet.

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date and Time:

The official time of the release of The Family Man is not announced yet. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

The Family Man Season 2 will be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Let’s watch the trailer of The Family Man Season 2.

The Family Man Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of The Family Man Season 2 is not released yet. Find the teaser of the series The Family Man Season 2 below.

