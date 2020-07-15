The Dell XPS 17 is the smallest on the market for its specs

Dell



Dell has decided to launch its new computers, services and devices in the midst of the pandemic and among the presented are the Dell XPS 17 and Dell XPS 15, two laptops that, according to the company, reduce their size to the maximum and offer large screens with less material.

In particular, the Dell XPS 17 —size that had not been released in 10 years on this model—, returns as the 17-inch notebook with the smallest footprint “on the planet”, according to the company (although these phrases always tend to be short-lived) .

The truth is that the Dell XPS 17 has practically no bezels on the screen and, according to Dell, it is smaller than 48 percent of 15-inch laptops.

Dell



Dell included in this computer an Intel Core 10 processor and NVIDA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card with Max-Q design. The company ensures that the screen offers the ideal color, contrast and resolution for those who work in design. To this we must add a battery that in Full HD can last up to 20 hours.

For its part, the Dell XPS 15, with a 15.6-inch screen, is compact and to that we must add its display aspect of 16:10, the same series of processors of its older sister and a graphics card NVIDIA GeForce GTZ 1650 Ti with Max design -Q. It also has a little more battery life, lasting up to 25 hours.

Dell



Both computers have been designed in aluminum, making them light and durable, and Dell said in a statement on May 13 that it designed a new, more durable hinge to withstand the onslaught of everyday life.

Price and availability

The XPS 15 is priced at $ 1,299.99 and will be available this week. The Dell XPS 17 has a starting price of $ 1,499.99 and will hit the market in the summer.