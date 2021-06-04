The Crew Series Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Worldfree4u

The Crew is a comedy series. It is an American television series. The series The Crew takes place in a NASCAR garage.

At there, the crew chief gets into an argument with his new boss as well as the new tech-reliant millennial staff.

It is because his owner decides to retire. He wants to let her daughter run the racing team. His daughter was graduated from the Stanford University.

Jeff Lowell created the series The Crew. It was directed by Andy Fickman, and Alec Puro gave the music in the series The Crew.

There are a total of ten episodes in the series The Crew. All episodes were written by Jeff Lowell, William Vallery, Burke Johnson, Alexandra Melnick, Jessica Kravitz, Chelsea Catalanotto, Monica Hewes, Diana Gettinger, Rock Reuben, Pete Correale, Kenan A. Kel, and Michael Loftus.

Kevin James, Jeff Lowell, Todd Garner, Andy Fickman, Jeff Sussman, Tim Clark, and Matt Summers were the executive producers of the series The Crew.

The series The Crew was produced by Nancy Chadrow Hass. Bill Berner did the cinematography of the series The Crew, and it was edited by Matt Davis.

The series The Crew was made under Burrow Owl Productions, NASCAR Productions, Hey Eddie Productions, and Broken Road Productions.

Let’s see the cast of the series The Crew.

The Crew Cast:

See the cast of the series The Crew below.

Kevin James as Kevin Gibson Jillian Mueller as Catherine Spencer Freddie Stroma as Jake Martin Gary Anthony Williams as Chuck Stubbs Dan Ahdoot as Amir Lajani Sarah Stiles as Beth Paige Bruce McGill as Bobby Spencer Paris Berelc as Jessie De La Cruz Mather Zickel as Frank Kim Coates as Rob Ryan Blaney as Himself Cole Custer as Himself Jamie Little as Herself Austin Dillon as Himself Lesli Margherita as Morgan Conrad

Let’s see the release date of the series The Crew.

The Crew Release Date:

The television series The Crew was released on 15th February 2021. It was released on the OTT platform Netflix.

There is no update about the second season of the series The Crew. The series The Crew has received a great response from the audience. If we get any update about the series The Crew, we will update it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series The Crew.

