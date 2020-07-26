The creator of ‘Persepolis’ reconstructs the life of the fantastic Marie Curie

On June 22 of this year, the cinemas in Paris reopened their doors after a long closure caused by the pandemic, and shortly after answering our phone call, Marjane Satrapi, who lives there, confirmed the fact, although He immediately added that the influx of the public is not exactly generous.

“I think that has to do with the fact that people were locked up for about three months and that the weather has become very pleasant, so they are not too attracted to the idea of ​​going into a dark room,” he told us. said the filmmaker and artist who became known throughout the world as creator of the comic “Persepolis” (she hates the term “graphic novel”) and as director of the animated film based on the same title.

She has returned to theaters, because the authorities have determined that it is possible to do so where she lives. But the situation is very different in the United States, where movie theaters remain closed, especially in markets as important as New York and Los Angeles, which has made the premiere of “Radioactive”, his new film, has been produced this weekend directly on Prime Video.

“Radioactive” is a ‘biopic’ about Marie Curie, and if you went to school, you probably know that this was the woman who took two Nobel Prizes due to her historical scientific discoveries, partially made alongside her husband Pierre Curie ( who gave him his last name). But the new film also demonstrates the difficulties this lady had to go through as a Polish immigrant in France (her original last name was Sklodowska) and behaving like an advanced woman in intolerant times.

These events must have sparked a particular interest in Satrapi, whose monumental “Persepolis” creatively reconstructed her own experiences as a rebellious girl in the midst of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

“I grew up knowing who Marie Curie was and admiring her, but that was not enough for me to decide to make a film about her, of course,” he said. “The decisive thing was to receive the great script by Jack Thorne, who in addition to showing us a great scientist, also spoke about what radioactivity is and the consequences that it has had, both good and bad, which has differentiated it since the beginning of the traditional ‘biopics’, which do not normally speak of the consequences of what they show ”.

A flag woman

The film features Marie faced with not only the conventions of her time when it comes to career choices normally attributed to men, but also the biases she had to deal with due to the decisions she made in her personal life.

“That aspect was very interesting, because I already knew what she did when discovering two new elements and working with radioactivity, but completely ignored details of her private life, such as the fact that many people wanted her to leave the country and everything he did to save the lives of wounded soldiers during the First World War, ”said Satrapi.

“He never gave in to anyone; She believed in science and defended it permanently, “she added. “She was not part of any feminist movement, but she was in fact a feminist, as well as a character who was flamboyant, weird, and attractive at the same time. She didn’t really care what others thought. “

On the right, Marjane Satrapi, next to the director Vincent Parronnaud. (Kirk McKoy, Los Angeles Times)

As noted above, the script for “Radioactive,” which is based on a graphic novel by American Lauren Redniss, was written by Jack Thorne, a prolific and successful British playwright; but Satrapi appealed to many more sources when taking charge of the project.

“I only found out about the existence of the comic two months after reading the script, and although I think it is very good, I found it more useful to access documents written by Marie herself, such as her letters and her diary,” he said.

Some of lime, others of sand

The film also does not deny that the Curie’s findings had some dire consequences in falling into the wrong hands, as evidenced by the scene that reconstructs the devastating United States nuclear attack on Japanese territory in 1945, 11 years after Marie’s death. .

“You can’t talk about what they accomplished without also talking about all that, because radioactivity changed the face of the planet,” said the filmmaker. “But we also had to talk about what was achieved based on those same discoveries in relation to cancer treatments. The discovery of how to create fire also brought good and bad things, like terrible fires and wonderful culinary customs. ”

“Radioactive” also works as a compliment to scientists, who have been the target of all kinds of attacks since the start of the fight against Covid-19. “Those who attacked them are the same ones who questioned Galileo before for saying that the Earth was not flat; there are always going to be idiots, ”said Satrapi with conviction.

“Humans came from apes and we have been evolving, and that evolution has a lot to do with science,” he continued. “If someone uses that science in the wrong way, it is not the fault of the scientists, who do not give opinions, but are based on specific facts.”

In the film, Marie Curie is played by Rosamund Pike, the British actress who was nominated for an Oscar for her work in “Gone Girl” (2014). “The character had to be in the hands of an intelligent person, because intelligence is not something that can be faked,” said Satrapi. “An intelligent person can pretend that he is stupid, but not the other way around. Rosamund is beautiful, but her brain is even more beautiful; and she is a very passionate woman, very talented and very interested in science, as I am ”.

“Since we met to discuss the project, she showed me that her vision of the character was the same as mine, and since then, I decided that I was not going to give the role to an actress other than her,” he said. “Once on set, he didn’t play Marie, he personified her.”

Neither the US nor Iran

After making his third feature film – “The Voices”, which had Ryan Reynolds in the starring role -, Satrapi assured that he would not work with American producers again because, for them, cinema was an industry and not an art, so It is striking that he has decided to film “Radioactive” in English, with an essentially British cast and in Budapest instead of Paris (although the latter was justified in advance due to budget issues).

“The history of cinema has been characterized by presenting historical and biblical characters speaking in English, and despite the fact that there are stories that are so related to a specific place that they have to be filmed in their original language, the story of Marie Curie belongs to the whole world ”, emphasized the director. “In fact, I did ‘Persepolis’ in French and not in Persian, because what was said in it was equally universal, at least for all who have lived under a dictatorial regime.”

In this sense, Satrapi assured that he recently rejected the offer to make a film that was supposed to be developed in southern Chile but that should be filmed in the United States, more precisely, in New Mexico. “It also seemed to me that it should be filmed in Spanish, and my Spanish is not good enough to direct actors in that language,” he proclaimed.

Despite the fact that “Radioactive” is his first period film in real action, Satrapi claims that he had a much better time doing it than working on “Persepolis”. “I hate doing animation; It is a very long job, that of a marathoner, and I am not a long-distance runner, ”she said. “Making that movie was a good experience, but it’s not something I wanted to repeat.”

Due to his progressive positions, Satrapi is banned from entering Iran, which is still controlled by fundamentalists. “How can I not miss the country where I was born and grew up?”, He answered with surprise when we asked him if he longed to visit him. “But I am living in the most beautiful city in the world, I have the life I want and I cannot complain, because there are many people who are in much worse situations than mine.”