The Burning Girls Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, Spoilers, Review, Trailer, and Everything 

“The Burning Girls,” a scary British TV show that combines horror and mystery, has captured viewers. It was based on a book by C.J. Tudor and was written by Hans Rosenfeldt and Camilla Ahlgren. The show quickly gained fans who couldn’t wait for more. The show’s premiere on Paramount+ on October 19, 2023, introduced fans to the mysterious village of Chapel Croft, which has a lot of secrets and a past that won’t stay buried.



Charles Martin and Kieron Hawkes direct the show and have a spooky score by Lorne Balfe and Michael Bitton. This sets the mood for a story that mixes supernatural events with human drama. With Samantha Morton and Ruby Stokes in the lead roles, “The Burning Girls” is an exciting story about loss, forgiveness, and the ghosts of the past that haunt the present.

Fans have been looking forward to Season 2 since the end of Season 1, which left many questions unsolved and left them wanting more. This article goes into more depth about the next season, including when it will come out, how the plot is changing, and what viewers can expect as the show continues to tell the dark and twisty stories of Chapel Croft.

The Burning Girls Season 2 Release date

When this was written, there was a lot of talk about when Season 2 of “The Burning Girls” would come out. When the first season came out on Paramount+, it was a big deal because it was one of the first shows made in the UK for the streaming service. Fans eagerly await official word of a second season after the show’s grand premiere.

There have been reports and gossip about when the new season will come out, but neither Paramount+ nor Buccaneer Media have officially said. The schedule for production says that if there is a second season, it might come out around the same time as the first, possibly in late 2024 or early 2025.

People who watch the show should watch official updates and news from Paramount+ and the people who make it. The first report said that “The Burning Girls” would be made into a miniseries. Fans are still talking a lot about the chance of a second season and are looking forward to it.

The Burning Girls Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

After a sudden loss, Reverend Jack Brooks and her daughter Flo come to Chapel Croft to start over. This is how Season 1 of “The Burning Girls” began. In the 16th century, eight Protestants were burned at the stake in this village, which seems to cast a long shadow over its present.



As the minister and her daughter dig deeper into the mystery, they find a community that is tightly wound in its secrets, as well as a series of supernatural events. Historical and modern events are woven together in a way that makes the story very interesting and keeps watchers on the edge of their seats.

As the unfinished business from the first season is continued in the next one, the story is likely to get more complicated. Chapel Croft is still haunted, and Reverend Brooks will have to deal with the village’s real and imagined ghosts for a while longer. In the new season, the legend of the burning girls will be explored in more depth, revealing more about their past and how it affects us today.

The Burning Girls Season 2 Cast Members List

Samantha Morton as Reverend Jack Brooks

Ruby Stokes as Florence Brooks (Flo)

Conrad Khan as Lucas Wrigley

David Dawson as Aaron Marsh

Paul Bradley as Reverend Brian Rushton

Janie Dee as Clara Rushton

Aaron-Jon North as Jonathan

Liam Hatch as Tom Harper

Lorelei Winterfrost as Ruby

Catherine Harvey as Judith Lane

John Macmillan as Mike Sudduth

Jane Lapotaire as Joan Hartman

Elodie Grace Orkin as Rosie Harper

Rupert Graves as Simon Harper

Charlie Price as Jacob Lane

Jack Roth as Vagrant

Mollie Holder as Merry Lane

Erin Ainsworth as Poppy Harper

Beth Cordingly as Emma Harper

Safia Oakley-Green as Joy Harris

Summer Miller as Maggie

Charlie Hamblett as Benjamin Grady

Sienna-Mae Miller as Abigail

Where to Watch The Burning Girls Season 2?

To fully experience the scary world of “The Burning Girls,” viewers can watch the series on Paramount+. The show is one of the attractive UK commissions on the platform, and it is one of many different kinds of material on the streaming service.

Viewers can get into the story from the beginning on Paramount+, ensuring they can see every twist and turn of the show. If you’re new to the series or want to watch the scary story of Chapel Croft again, Paramount+ is the place to go for this exciting story trip.

The Burning Girls Season 2 Makers Team

The show is directed by Charles Martin and Kieron Hawkes, who did a great job bringing C.J. Tudor’s book to life on screen with an exciting visual story. Hans Rosenfeldt and Camilla Ahlgren wrote the script, which is full of mystery and suspense and keeps the audience guessing.



The cinematography of Gary Shaw and Dale Elena McCready adds to the story visually. Their lenses catch the creepy atmosphere of Chapel Croft with a palpable tension.

Executive producers Tony Wood and Richard Tulk-Hart are in charge of making the show. Their direction and vision have helped make the show what it is today: an exciting show to watch.

The Burning Girls Season 1 Review Stream It or Skip It?

The first season of “The Burning Girls” has been met with curiosity and praise. Both viewers and reviewers have praised the show’s atmospheric tension and complex storytelling.

People have praised the series for keeping the tension high while creating complicated characters and a plot that is very well put together. Many people have said that the acts, especially those of Samantha Morton and Ruby Stokes, were the best parts of the show.



The series has been praised by critics as worth watching, especially for people who like both current thrillers and in-depth looks at the past. The show is different from others in its genre because it combines magical elements with the emotional journeys of its characters.

The Burning Girls Season 2 Official Trailer Release

Fans want to see any new trailers because they want to get a sneak peek at the following season. Trailers often give viewers a sneak peek at how the story develops, which makes them interested. As of now, there has been no public release of a Season 2 trailer.

Fans are very excited about any news, though, so any updates will be met with great enthusiasm.

Final Words

Ultimately, “The Burning Girls” is an exciting story that mixes the supernatural with historical events well. Since there might be a second season coming out soon, the secret of Chapel Croft still needs to be fully solved. For people who have yet to see this show, the first season is a trip that you should take.

While we wait for more information on how this scary story will continue, I urge readers to stay connected to get the latest news, reviews, and trailers. I’m just as interested and excited as you are about what will happen in the world of “The Burning Girls.”