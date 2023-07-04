The Devil’s Hour Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Spoilers, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need to Know

‘Do You Believe In Ghosts?’ is the most common question that our friends and siblings often ask us, and at the end of the day, we end up watching super scary thriller movies. Today, we will break down the horror drama series, ‘The Devil’s Hour.’ We will also see whether it will return for the second season.



The Devil’s Hour is a British thriller series released on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022. The concept was written and developed by renowned British screenwriter Tom Moran. Regarding the series’ popularity, The Devil’s Hour Season 1 has gathered almost eight ratings out of 10 on the IMDb platform. Not only that, but the first installment of The Devil’s Hour has also received a positive response from the audience and critics.

If you are fond of watching horror, and supernatural drama, this article will be your one-stop shop for all the information related to The Devil’s Hour. Here we have mentioned, The Devil’s Hour Season 2 release date, plot synopsis, cast members, and everything you need to know. So without waiting too long, let’s look at the release date of The Devil’s Hour Season 2.

The Devil’s Hour Season 2 Release Date

The Devil’s Hour is one of the most promising thriller-horror drama series that combines paranormal activities and supernatural phenomena. Since the showrunners released The Devil’s Hour Season 1 on October 28, 2022, fans are expecting the second installment for the same.

Many people often ask about the show’s renewal status, and to quench their thirst for The Devil’s Hour Season 2, the makers have confirmed that they will release the continuation parts for the same. However, the confirmed release date for The Devil’s Hour Season 2 is yet to be announced, but we can assume that it will be served to us by the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024.

The Devil’s Hour Season 2 Plot Synopsis

The Devil's Hour Season 1 revolves around the lead character, Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine), who deals with insomnia and sleep paralysis.



The Devil’s Hour Season 1 revolves around the lead character, Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine), who deals with insomnia and sleep paralysis. The plot turns interesting when we realize she wakes up at 3:33 AM sharp every night. According to some mythology, this time is known as the time of the Devil’s Hour.

Apart from Lucy Chambers, who works for social causes, we have also seen a strange criminal, Gideon Shepherd (Peter Capaldi), who understands time more mysteriously. We were also introduced to Lucy’s mother, Sylvia Chambers (Barbara Marten), who sufferers from Dementia and schizophrenia disorders.

Long story short, the overall storyline focuses on the thriller and psychological drama that are more than enough to give you goosebumps and chills to your spine. Further ahead, The Devil’s Hour Season 1 also featured Nikesh Patel, Alex Ferns, Meera Syal, and others. In the following section, we have added a list of cast members and episode titles of The Devil’s Hour Season 1.

The Devil’s Hour Season 2 Cast Members

The Devil’s Hour Season 1 was released with unique excitement and a super thriller experience. The show’s concept of devil hour and lucy chamber’s horror sleep deprivation attracted many audiences.

Currently, creators have not said a word about the exact release date and new cast members of The Devil’s Hour, so here we have provided a list for The Devil’s Hour Season 1.

Jessica Raine as Lucy Chambers

Alex Ferns as DS Nick Holness

Nikesh Patel as DI Ravi Dhillon

Peter Capaldi as Gideon Shepherd

Meera Syal as Dr. Ruby Bennett

Benjamin Chivers as Isaac Stevens

Phil Dunster as Mike Stevens

Barbara Marten as Sylvia Chambers

Apart from the star as mentioned above cast, whenever the show releases the second block of The Devil’s Hour, we might see some new faces too.

The Devil’s Hour Season 2 Episode List

Like the above section, no official information is available for The Devil’s Hour Season 2 episode list. Below, we have added a list of the episodes that were released in the first installment of The Devil’s Hour.

The Devil’s Hour Season 1 Episode 01 – “3.33”

The Devil’s Hour Season 1 Episode 02 – “The Velveteen Rabbit”

The Devil’s Hour Season 1 Episode 03 – “Tchaikovsky”

The Devil’s Hour Season 1 Episode 04 – “After The Storm”

The Devil’s Hour Season 1 Episode 05 – “The Half of Ourselves We Have Lost”

The Devil’s Hour Season 1 Episode 06 – “Amor Fati”

Where To Watch The Devil’s Hour Season 2?

At the time of writing this post, almost seven months ago, on October 28, 2022, Tom Moran and the team released one of the most exciting yet chills, giving supernatural thriller drama series, ‘The Devil’s Hour Season 1.’

If you haven’t enjoyed The Devil’s Hour Season 1, you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video. If and when the show makers release the continuation parts of The Devil’s Hour, it will be available on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Devil’s Hour Season 2?

The Devil’s Hour Season 1 was released with six episodes on October 28, 2023. And it’s been over half a year since the showrunners have not revealed the number of episodes for The Devil’s Hour Season 2.



Still, we can assume that the next season will also release with almost six to ten episodes on Amazon Prime Video. If there are any changes, we will update you with the latest information.

The Devil’s Hour Season 2 Makers Team

Making a horror drama series with supernatural scenes is a challenging task. It requires lots of effort from the directors, cinematographers, editors, and actors. The Devil’s Hour Season 1 is one of the most excellent series, written and developed by Tom Moran.

Other than that, Tom also worked with executive producers like, Sue Vertue and Steven Moffat. The Devil’s Hour Season 1 was released with six episodes, each one hour long.

The Devil’s Hour Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

The showrunners have confirmed that The Devil’s Hour will release the second and third seasons. But unfortunately, the official release date is yet to be announced. In addition, the second season of The Devil’s Hour series will continue to revolve around the lead characters.



The forthcoming season will focus on Issac and Lucy’s journey to discover the reason behind Gideon’s mishaps with the timeline. Since the show makers dropped the first season of The Devil’s Hour, fans have been anxiously waiting for the second season. But you don’t need to worry. We will update you with the latest info once the makers announce the official release date for The Devil’s Hour Season 2.

The Devil’s Hour Season 2 Trailer Release

Unfortunately, we are out of luck regarding the exact release date of The Devil’s Hour Season 2. But don’t worry about the release of the continuation parts of the show as the show makers have already stated that, The Devil’s Hour will be released with the second and third seasons soon.

Moreover, The Devil’s Hour Season 2 trailer is yet to be announced. Therefore, here we have added The Devil’s Hour Season 2 trailer so you can clearly understand the overall storyline.

Final Thoughts

The Devil’s Hour is undoubtedly one of the best creations of Tom Moran. It comes with an exciting phenomenon of anxiety and insomnia of the lead charcters, Lucy Chambers. The paranormal activities, suspense, and mysteries hook the audience till the end.

In conclusion, all we can say is that The Devil’s Hour is must watching series. If you are interested in thriller drama, this debut series can be your following binge-watch material. If and when the showrunners announce the release date for The Devil’s Hour Season 2, we will add it here.