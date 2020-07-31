The best tricks and functions of the Galaxy S20 [fotos]

In the camera app you find different modes at the bottom that you can switch by selecting or sliding your finger.

However, not all modes appear there and, for example, the night mode is hidden in the “More” or “More” sub menu.

The Galaxy S20 allows you to organize these modes to have faster access to what you use and interest you the most.

To do this, open the camera app, select “More” or “More”, then press the pencil at the bottom right (held vertically), drag the modes to the bottom bar and finally press “Save” or ” Save”.