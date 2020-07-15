The best student phones of 2020

Among the suspension of classes worldwide by the coronavirus crisisStudents are still finishing the school year dealing with these unprecedented circumstances. Still, you can buy them a gift to celebrate their accomplishments. If you are considering giving your student a phone, here are some that we recommend between $ 200 and $ 400.

John Kim/CNET The 2020 iPhone SE has wireless charging, water resistance, and the same chip as its more expensive siblings, the iPhone 11. It doesn’t have a Face ID or conventional earphone jack, but use the home button to unlock it with your fingerprint. At $ 399 for the 64GB model, it’s a great option. Read more.

Juan Garzon/CNET The Galaxy A51 is a $ 399 phone (with a 5G option at $ 499) with four cameras, an in-display fingerprint reader, and expandable storage. Read more about the Galaxy A51.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you’re looking for an affordable alternative to Samsung’s Note 10, the $ 300 Moto G Stylus has a stylus and a built-in note app. It also has three cameras on the back, 128GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery. Read more about the Moto G Stylus.

Angela Lang / CNET The Galaxy A50 came out in 2019, but it costs just $ 250. It has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, in-screen fingerprint reader, and a headphone jack. It also has three cameras in the back. Read more about the Galaxy A50.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto G Power costs just $ 250 and features a massive 5,000mAh battery that lasted up to four days in our tests. The cell phone has three cameras on the back, a 6.4-inch screen and expandable storage. Read more about the Moto G Power.

Juan Garzon/CNET The Pixel 3A is an excellent phone, although it does not have water resistance or wireless charging, and its maximum storage is 64GB. Still, its camera is very good, and it still has conventional headphone jack. Read more about the Pixel 3A.