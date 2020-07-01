The best glucose meters of 2020: Freestyle Libre, Reli On, Contour Next and more

Being able to monitor blood glucose levels with a meter, even if you are not diabetic, can be a useful way to monitor your health.

There are many glucose meter options on the market. Some are very simple and only tell you how high your blood sugar is, but others offer additional functions such as connectivity with your phone via Bluetooth. It is important that you find the meter that best suits your needs.

I interviewed two doctors for their opinion on what to look for when we bought a glucose meter. The five meters listed below are selected based on doctors’ selections, as well as best-seller lists.

Freestyle Libre If you don't like the idea of ​​pricking your finger to draw blood every day, a continuous monitoring system might be more appropriate. The Freestyle Libre monitors your blood sugar with a small sensor that you insert under the skin (it is not painful) and you are wearing it all day. You scan the sensor with the device to see what the sugar level is. It is a good method to have a better understanding of your blood sugar levels throughout the day. "For people interested in a deeper understanding of their glucose levels, I recommend Freestyle Libre," says Dr. Nate Favini, chief medical officer at Forward. "By putting a sensor on your arm, you can constantly monitor glucose throughout the day and develop an understanding of what causes your glucose levels to rise or fall. People are often surprised that foods they thought were good can cause them Steep rises in sugar. Continuous glucose monitors are more expensive, but they can help you understand what types of food or exercise are best for you. "

Dexcom Dr. Josh Emdur, medical director of SteadyMD, recommends Dexcom G6 for patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. “Continuous glucose monitoring is a good tool for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes,” he says. . “Patients collect data to help them monitor their glycemic response to what diet choices or activity levels are based on.” The Dexcom G6 is similar to the Freestyle Libre in that it monitors blood glucose continuously with a small sensor inserted into the skin but you don’t have to scan it to get a result. The information is sent wirelessly to the Dexcom device, or you can sync it to your smartphone or Apple Watch using an app. Its price varies depending on the insurance.

Walmart The Contour Next One Blood Glucose Monitor is one of the best sellers at Walmart.com. It is also inexpensive, it costs US $ 20. The blood sugar monitor is simple and gives you a result in five seconds. If you want Bluetooth connectivity, you’d better go for another monitor. But if you want something simple to use and cheap, this is a good option.

Walmart The ReliOn Prime is one of the cheapest blood glucose meter options. It costs $ 9. Please note that you will have to purchase the strips separately. At Walmart they sell the box of 50 strips for $ 9. The ReliOn stores up to 250 blood sugar reading results, so you can see past results. but there is no ability to sync it with an app or your smartphone. If you want a simple meter that allows you to measure your blood sugar several times a day, this is a good option.