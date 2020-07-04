The best cell phones under $ 300: Galaxy A50, Moto G Power and others

If you want to control your expenses, there are many phones of US $ 300 or less that may interest you. Motorola, for example, is known for its affordable models that don’t sacrifice quality. But they are not the only Android phones that can help you protect your wallet. Below we show you more options.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you are looking for a cheaper version of the Galaxy Note 10, the Moto G Stylus costs $ 300 and features a stylus that you can keep inside its case. The cell phone has three cameras on the back, 128GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery. Read more about the Moto G Stylus.

Angela Lang / CNET Although the Galaxy A50 came out last year, it is still a great phone that costs just $ 250. The cell phone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, an in-screen fingerprint reader, and a headphone jack. Read more about the Galaxy A50.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto G Power costs just $ 250, less than the G Stylus. It has a huge 5,000mAh battery, three rear cameras, a 6.4-inch screen, and expandable memory. Read more about the Moto G Power.

LG K40 Andrew Hoyle/CNET The LG K40 costs less than $ 200 and has a 5.7-inch screen, in-screen fingerprint reader, 13-megapixel camera, eight-core processor, and 3,000mAh battery. Read more about the LG K40.

Angela Tang/CNET The Moto G7 is more expensive than the G7 Play (see below), but for $ 300 it offers you two cameras in the back, a good battery and a sleek design. Read more about the Moto G7.